PHOTO GALLERY: The Week in Pictures

NILES — With the spring sports season heading down the home stretch, teams were busy this week.

After a cold start to the week, things warmed up, and so did the action.

It was a week that featured Buchanan sweeping Niles baseball in their Strike Out Cancer doubleheader, the Bucks and Vikings splitting a conference doubleheader, and the BCS Athletic Conference hosting its league tournament at Leeper Park in South Bend, Indiana.