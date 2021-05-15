Daily Data: Sunday, May 16
SOFTBALL
River Valley Invitational
At Three Oaks
First Game
DOWAGIAC 4, RIVER VALLEY 2
Dowagiac 000 103 – 4 3 3
River Valley 000 101 – 2 5 0
Sierra Carpenter (W); Macey Springer (L)
2B: Sarah Allen (D), Hanah Lynch (RV)
Varsity record: River Valley 11-5
Second Game
At Three Oaks
DOWAGIAC 11, HARTFORD 7
At Three Oaks
Dowagiac 421 211 – 11 10 1
Hartford 601 000 – 7 7 6
Jessie Hulett, Aubrey Busby (1), Sarah Allen (W,3); A. Valdes, J. Smith (L,3)
2B: Sierra Carpenter (D), Descanya Rodarte (H)
3B: L. Price (H)
HR: Allen (D)
Varsity record: Hartford 15-15
Third Game
At Three Oaks
DOWAGIAC 12, CONSTANTIINE 3
Dowagiac 301 800 – 12 17 1
Constantine 003 000 – 3 5 0
Sierra Carpenter (W); Kirstin Hall (L)
2B: Anna Dobberstein (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D)
HR: Carpenter (D), Dobberstein (D), Lydia Middleton (CO)
Varsity records: Dowagiac 13-7, Constantine 9-18
South Bend Clay Tournament
At South Bend
First Game
EDWARDSBURG 6, MISHAWAKA 3
Mishawaka 020 001 0 – 3 6 3
Edwardsburg 202 002 x – 6 6 2
Hannah Hartline (W); Olivia Whitaker (L)
2B: Margaret Egan (M)
HR: Caitlin Tighe (ED)
Second Game
EDWARDSBURG 5, NEW PRAIRIE 1
Edwardsburg 200 201 0 – 5 10 0
New Prairie 000 001 0 – 1 2 4
Emma Denison (W); Haley Dawson (L)
2B: Mrozinski (NP)
Third Game
EDWARDSBURG 15, BRANDYWINE 4
Brandywine 000 40 – 4 7 2
Edwardsburg 440 7x – 15 14 1
Averie Markel, Hannah Hartline (W,5), Haley Scott (L)
2B: Parker (BW), Alyssa Gearhart (ED), Emma Denison (ED), Samantha Baker (ED) 2
HR: Denison (ED), Scott (BW)
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 16-8
BASEBALL
Kalamazoo Hackett Tournament
At Kalamazoo
First Game
BRANDYWINE 8, ALLEGAN 1
Allegan 001 000 0 – 1 5 5
Brandywine 001 160 x – 8 9 0
Owen Hulett (W), Hunter Heath (7)
2B: Gabe Gouin (BW), Jakob Luczkowski (BW) 2, James Vaughn (BW)
Second Game
BRANDYWINE 7, HACKETT 3
Brandywine 023 111 0 – 8 12 1
Hackett 101 000 1 – 3 7 1
Cam Barrier (W), James Barnes (7); Alex Blasen (L), Chris Bullard (6)
2B: Kendall Chrismon (BW) 2, Owen Hulett (BW) 2, Carson Knapp (BW); Stephen Kwapis (KH), Nick Verduzco (KH)
3B: Goin (BW)
Varsity records: Brandywine 16-6, Kalamazoo Hackett 16-8
Lakeshore Quad
At Stevensville
First Game
NILES 8, ST. JOSEPH 2
Niles 202 021 1 – 8 8 0
St. Joseph 000 000 2 – 2 6 1
Chase Lotsbaich (W); Sam Hosben (L), Benson Holleman (6)
2B: Jadon Hainey (N), Drew Racht (N), Preston Nichols (SJ)
Varsity record: St. Joseph 8-12
LAKESHORE 4, NILES 3
Lakeshore 010 030 0 – 4 10 1
Niles 100 020 0 – 3 5 0
Vaughn Hurdle (W), Riley Adams (7); Drew Racht, Jadon Hainey (L,3), Gage Vota (4)
2B: Zach Warren (L), Grant Ruddell (L)
Varsity records: Lakeshore 13-7, Niles 15-9-1
Dowagiac girls soccer shuts down shorthanded Brandywine 8-0
