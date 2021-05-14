May 14, 2021

The Niles golf team shot 181 to win the BCS Jamboree hosted by Brandywine at Plym Park Thursday. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARDEN)

Niles boys golf takes first place in BCS Jamboree at Plym Park

By Max Harden

Published 10:37 am Friday, May 14, 2021

NILES — It was not a pretty win, but the Niles boys golf team will take it.

The Vikings took first place in Thursday’s BCS Jamboree held at Plym Park with a score of 181.

Buchanan finished second (199), Comstock third (217), South Haven fourth (219), Berrien Springs fifth (236) and Brandywine sixth (244).

George Pullen led Niles with a score of 42 and Matt McKeel was second after firing a 44. Evan Bruckner scored a 44 and Aiden Krueger a 51.

“We had trouble getting up and down,” said Niles coach Dan Brawley. “The greens are slower than we’re used to. That made everything around the green a lot tougher than what we’re used to. We had a lot of strokes around the green.”

Buchanan’s John Gartland was the medalist with a score of 40. Ethan Valentine fired a 44, Logan Carson 51 and Nick McKeon 64. According to Buchanan coach Christopher Watkins,

Gartland was very close to achieving a hole-in-one.

“He was about one foot away from one,” he said. “That was a lot of fun. It seemed like everyone enjoyed themselves, it’s a fun course to go get some strokes and be competitive. There was a lot of good golf today.”

Watkins said Gartland and Valentine have been the Bucks’ top golfers all season and among the best in the conference.

“Those two are really good,” he said. “They’ve been competing for all-conference spots all season. They shot a good score when they needed to.”

Jaedon Waggoner led Brandywine with a score of 57 and Ben McKee fired a 60. Wes Marlin had a 63, and Daniel McKee added a 64.

Brandywine head coach Pepper Miller said that Plym Park is a deceptively challenging course.

“Out of all the courses we’ve been to this year, you’d think just by looking at Plym that it’s probably the easiest,” she said. “But if you’re not a straight-ball hitter, and you stray left or right, either way, you get into trees. I think it’s more challenging than what golfers thought.”

The three teams will attempt to use the jamboree as a learning experience ahead of the upcoming BCS and regional tournaments.

“We just have to keep practicing and keep getting better,” Brawley said. “If everyone can get a little bit better every day until regionals, I think we have a chance.”

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

Dowagiac

SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to Dowagiac Fire Department

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 photo displays

Buchanan

Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms

Cass County

VIDEO: Cass County memorial service honors fallen deputy

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Bobcats host honors assembly for graduating seniors

Dowagiac

DUS honors April students of the month

Berrien County

Friends of Berrien County Trails launches new website

News

Niles Summer Concert Series to return in June