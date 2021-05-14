May 15, 2021

Daily Data: Saturday, May 15

By Staff Report

Published 11:41 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

TRACK & FIELD

Shamrock Invitational

At Berrien Springs

Girls Results

Team Scores

Berrien Springs 187.5, Lawton 141, Saugatuck 90.5, Bridgman 62, Comstock 53, Bangor 26, Brandywine 25

 

(Brandywine Top 5 Finishers)

200: 4. Madison Franks 29.34; 3.200: 3. Allison Lauri 13:31.49; 800 relay: 5. Brandywine (Ericka Bergenham, Allison Fedore, Jaelyn Franks, Madison Franks) 2:04.00

 

Boys Results

Team Scores

Berrien Springs 210, Lawton 133.5, Saugatuck 96.5, Brandywine 71.5, Bridgman 63.5, Bangor 59, Comstock 19

 

(Brandywine Top 5 Finishers)

200: 5. Michael Palmer 24.39; 400: 3. Caleb Byrd 56.94; 3,200: 5. Robert Hartz 11:42.67; 110 hurdles: 2. Zachary Anderson 17.56; 400 relay: 3. Brandywine (Mason Young, Michael Palmer, Gavin Schoff, Bryce Taberski) 48.48; 800 relay: 3. Brandywine (Gavin Schoff, Michael Palmer, Bryce Taberski, Caleb Byrd) 1:40.36; 3,200 relay: 2. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Mason Young, Robert Hartz, Bryce Taberksi) 9:36.10; High jump: 1. Caleb Byrd 5-10; Long jump: 4. Caleb Byrd 18-8.5

 

John Green Invitational

At Mendon

Girls Results

Team Scores

Centreville 153.66, Athens 123, Mendon 78, Martin 61, Colon 41, St. Philip 29, Cassopolis 27.33, Union City 5

 

(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)

200: 5. Katherine Gregory 29.20; 800: 2. Lauren Anderson 2:41.82; 1,600: 3. Lauren Anderson 6:00.48; 3,200: 4. Lauren Anderson 14:13.26; Discus: 5. Alexis Millirans 74-7

 

Boys Results

Team Scores

Centreville 138, Martin 106, Cassopolis 74, Mendon 56, Athens 56, Union City 49, Colon 36, St, Philip 10

 

(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)

100: 2. Cole Millirans 11.83; 1,600: 3. Robert Ward 5:12.19, 4. William Westphal 5:14.23; 3,200: 1. William Westphal 11:29.29; 110 hurdles: 3. Daishean Jamison 17.45; 400 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Braydon Grissom, Steven Christopher, Anthony Chanthavongsavath, Cole Millirans) 47.13; 800 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Braydon Grissom, Daishean Jamison, Steven Christopher, Cole Milirans) 1:37.20; 1,600 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Robert Ward, Braydon Grissom, Daishean Jamison, Cole Millirans) 3:46.13; 3,200 relay: 3. Cassopolis (Ben Gillesby, Aidan Ward, Robert Ward, William Westphal) 9:11.55; Long jump: 2. Braydon Grissom 18-9.25, 5. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 17-5.5

 

SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 9-15, NEW BUFFALO 0-0

At New Buffalo

First Game

Buchanan        011      110      5 – 9 11 1

New Buffalo   000      000      0 – 0 0 5

Sophia Lozmack (W, no-hitter); Mullin (L)

2B: Hannah Tompkins (BU)

3B: Hannah Herman (BU), Lozmack (BU)

 

Second Game

Buchanan        23(10) – 15 10 0

New Buffalo   000 – 0 0 4

Camille Lozmack (W, no-hitter); Mullin (L). Wamszre (2)

2B: Sophia Lozmack (BU)

Varsity record: Buchanan 22-3

 

PAW PAW 6-12, DOWAGIAC 7-8

At Dowagiac

First Game

Paw Paw         201      021      0 – 6 7 7

Dowagiac        022      020      1 0 7 8 5

Sierra Carpenter (W); Alana Burch (L)

2B: Hanah Mellinger (PP), Raelyn DeGroff (PP), Addison Roy (PP), Kimi Beattie (D), Carpener (D)

HR: Madison Wilder (PP), Emma Allen (D)

Varsity records: Paw Paw 10-15, Dowagiac 10-7

 

BASEBALL

BUCHANAN 13-24, NEW BUFFALO 0-1

At New Buffalo

First Game

Buchanan        600      70 – 13 10 0

New Buffalo   000      00 – 0 1 3

Macoy West (W); Dylan Livengood (L)

2B: Matthew Hoover (BU), West (BU)

3B: West (BU)

 

Second Game

Buchanan        316      (14) – 24 12 0

New Buffalo   010      0 – 1 0 4

Drew Glavin (W); Braden Huffer (L), J. Berger (3)

Varsity record: Buchanan 21-2

 

EDWARDSBURG 13-10, ALLEGAN 3-0

At Edwardsburg

First Game

Allegan               011      10 – 3 0 4

Edwardsburg   300      37 – 13 12 1

Zach Closson, Sam Robinson (W,4); Tyler Aldrich (L), Blake Montgomery (5)

2B: Connor Ostrander (ED), Landon Mikel (ED), Robinson (ED)

HR: Ostrander (ED)

 

Second Game

Allegan               000      000 – 0 2 5

Edwardsburg   201      025 – 10 11 0

Tabor Lock (W), Connor Ostrander (6)

2B: Patrick Szlanfucht (ED) 2

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 18-3

 

PAW PAW 3-9, DOWAGIAC 13-4

At Dowagiac

First Game

Paw Paw          110      100 – 3 5 6

Dowagiac        000      3(10) – 13 5 1

Ben Klann (W); Landen Harris, Cullen Sylvester (L,5), Jake Hinenach (5)

2B: Harris (PP), Kanyon Binns (D)

3B: Jason Rocz (PP)

 

Second Game

Paw Paw          313      000      2 – 9 13 2

Dowagiac        301      100      0 – 4 4 2

Remi Hahn (W), Michael Hartman (4); Cole Weller (L), Zach Gettig (3)

2B: Jacob Major (PP), Jaon Rocz (PP), Tyler Wressel (PP)

 

SOCCER

DOWAGIAC 8, BRANDYWINE 0

At Niles

Halftime Score

Dowagiac 2, Brandywine 0

 

Dowagiac Goals

Kaylah Contreras 3, Martha Schaller 2, Faith Green, Emma McCrory

Print Article

Cass County

Dowagiac resident sentenced for tampering with monitoring device, fleeing police

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

Dowagiac

SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to Dowagiac Fire Department

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 photo displays

Buchanan

Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms