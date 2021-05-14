May 14, 2021

Bucks dominate Vikings in battle of league unbeatens

By Staff Report

Published 1:34 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

NILES — The long-awaited BCS Athletic Conference showdown between league leaders Buchanan and Niles was a one-sided affair on Tuesday.

The Bucks dominated the Vikings, winning 15-1 in the opening game and then getting a combined no-hitter from Matthew Hoover and Macoy West in Buchanan’s 5-0 win in the nightcap.

The game was to Strike Out Cancer, by helping raise money to donate to the Primed2 Fight Foundation.

The Bucks, who like the Vikings came into the game with 4-0 records in the BCS, used a pair of big innings to win the first game.

Niles grabbed a 1-0 lead after one inning, but Buchanan responded with a five-run third inning to take the lead. the Bucks added two in the fourth, a run in the fifth and then exploded for seven runs in the sixth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

Buchanan (19-2) banged out 15 hits in the game off of a pair of Niles pitchers.

Jack Branch, who went the distance to pick up the victory, had one of the Bucks’ six doubles. Also doubling were Hoover, Keeghan Pelley, Cade Preissing, Murphy Wagner and West.

Niles had just four hits in the contest, all singles. Jude Abbadessa took the loss. Chase Lotsbaich came on in relief in the fourth inning for the Vikings.

In the nightcap, Hoover worked the first six innings before Macoy came on in relief in the seventh inning.

Buchanan had 12 more hits in the second game, including a triple and a double by Hoover.

The sweep dropped Niles to 14-8-1 on the season.

