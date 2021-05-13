May 13, 2021

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 photo displays

By Submitted

Published 9:00 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

EDWARDSBURG – Visual collaborations from area residents will soon be on display in the village of Edwardsburg.

Starting next week, the Edwardsburg Area History Museum, 26818 Main St., will be hosting photo displays from community residents. With displays ranging from photos of the state of Michigan, a fishing display, and Santa Claus collections, museum officials believe there will be something for everyone.

Michigan Week is in mid-May, and the exhibit “Images of Michigan” will feature photographs both in color and black and white from more than two dozen residents and former residents of Edwardsburg. Students from the Edwardsburg High School art class also have been asked to participate. The exhibit will run from May 18 to Aug. 14. A variety of photographs that capture wildlife, places, nature, sports, activities and people will be on display.

The exhibit “Hooked on Fishing” will run from Aug.18 to Oct. 31. It will include many items from the museum’s permanent collection as well as lures, rods, augers and old fishing equipment from area residents. This exhibit was previously scheduled to be hosted in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Santas Are in the House” will be the Christmas display and will open on Nov. 3.  Area residents will be called upon to loan their own Santas from the U.S. as well as Santa ornaments and Santa-like characters such as St. Nicholas from other countries. Items from the museum’s collection, along with Santa books, also will be showcased.

The museum will close on Dec. 17 and re-open in May 2022.

