May 13, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

By Staff Report

Published 5:11 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,582 COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Wednesday, the county had reported 256 deaths.

Cass County reported 4,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,494 cases and 110 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 871,569 COVID-19 cases and 18,467 related deaths.

