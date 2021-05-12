May 12, 2021

Stephen Joseph Rohacs

By Submitted

Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

July 24, 1954 — May 4, 2021

His legacy — Stephen Joseph Rohacs, 66, passed away May 4, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1954, in Dowagiac, to Larry and Laura (Stanton) Rohacs.

Stephen married the love of his life, Terry Johns, in 1977 in Farmington Hills, Michigan. In his spare time, Stephen liked coaching football, watching sports and working with the youth. Most of all, Stephen loved spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family — Stephen leaves behind his mother, Laura Rohacs; his wife, Terry; his children, Benjamin (Lisa), Becky (Jay) Weier, Joshua (Tiffany); and grandchildren, Caleb, Micah, Selah, Olivia, Hope, Elijah, and Noah. He is also survived by siblings, Bruce (Carol), Laurie (Mike), and Gary (Deb).

