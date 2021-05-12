Friends of Berrien County Trails launches new website

BERRIEN COUNTY — Friends of Berrien County Trails, a nonprofit group that was formed to create, promote and maintain non-motorized trails across the county, recently announced the launch of its new website, berrientrails.org.

The new website has been designed to provide information on existing trails in the county, planned trails and projects, coming events and more. It also offers ways to get involved and/or donate to trails development.

“We are thrilled to debut our new website to our community,” said Gary Wood, Friends of Berrien County president. “The website allows our community to become aware of up-to-date information on the different trail opportunities in Berrien County.”

Friends of Berrien County Trails’ mission is to support the construction and maintenance of trails (pedestrian, bicycle and waterway) within Berrien County and connecting to adjacent counties, while encouraging trail use.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and share with others who might be interested, officials said. For suggestions, questions or comments, contact berrientrails@gmail.com or (269) 339-0797.