May 11, 2021

Robert Lee Nickens, III, of Dowagiac

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Oct. 6, 1948 — May 7, 2021

Robert Lee Nickens, III, 72, of Dowagiac, Michigan, passed away at his home on Friday – May 7, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Robert (Nick) Nickens was born on Oct. 6, 1948, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to the late Robert and Patsy (Norwood) Nickens. He was raised by his grandparents William and Leola Norwood from infancy to adulthood in Dowagiac. Robert attended Dowagiac public schools, however he graduated from the Jackson Northwest District School in Jackson, Michigan.

On June 6, 1966, in Dowagiac, he married Shirley Jackson. They raised five children, sons, Robert Lee Nickens, IV and Jamaal Nickens, both of Dowagiac, and Darius Nickens, who is preceded in death; daughters, Denice (Jerry) Redmond, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Christine Nickens, of Dowagiac; he has six surviving siblings, Ronald Nickens, of South Bend, Donald Nickens, of Kalamazoo, Veronica Joy Shivers, of Dowagiac, Lee Clay Nickens, of South Bend, Barbara Scott, of Decatur, and Tracy Nickens, of Lansing; 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren — whom he likes to remind that they are “his blood, his flesh and his bones, and he loved them all.” He is preceded in death by his birth parents, Robert and Patsy Nickens; his grandparents, William and Leola Norwood; his son, Darius Jevon Nickens; sisters, Teresa Gaskill, Cassandra Nickens, Robin Kay Donley; and brother, August Nickens.

Robert enjoyed sports, playing chess, listening to music, spending time with family and friends, and lively biblical discussions.

A public walk-by visitation will take place on Monday-May 17, from noon to 1 p.m, at Clark Chapel. The ‘Private Family Only’ Celebration of Life Service will be held at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac with Pastor Tracey Roddy officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.

