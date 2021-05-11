May 11, 2021

R. Douglas Toler, formerly of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:06 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Dec. 30, 1928 — April 27, 2021

R. Douglas Toler, 92, passed away April 27, 2021, at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 30, 1928, to Henry and Zayda Toler, he moved as an infant to Kansas City, Missouri, where he resided intermittently until 1951. He participated in many activities at East High School, and was an Eagle Scout. Following high school graduation in 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a World War II veteran, having served in the First Cavalry Division’s occupation forces in Japan until late December 1947.

He attended the University of Missouri, Columbia, from January 1948 until his graduation in June 1951 with a bachelor of journalism degree in advertising. He was president of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, a member of Alpha Delta Sigma professional fraternity and was active in other campus events. While at MU, he met his future wife, Barbara Schuyler, at Stephens College in Columbia, from where she graduated in 1951. They were married in Wilmette, Illinois in April 1952 and lived in the Chicago area until 1959.

After employment as an advertising copywriter at Montgomery Ward in Chicago, Doug entered the industrial advertising field, which led into industrial marketing and sales management positions at several international companies in the Chicago area and Niles, Michigan. During his 40[year residence in Niles, he was a director of the local chapters of the chamber of commerce, United Way, YMCA, American Red Cross and American Marketing Association. He was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church and a member of Orchard Hills Country Club. His three children all Attended Niles Public Schools through high school.

Following retirement, he and his wife moved to Knollwood Village in Southern Pines, North Carolina in December 1999. He served two years as president of the homeowners’ association and volunteered in other village activities. He was a certified Red Cross CPR instructor for 12 years, volunteered in the cardiac rehab program at First Health’s Fitness Center and the Moore County Free Care Clinic and participated as a court advocate for children in the local Guardian ad Litem program. He was a member of Brownson Presbyterian Church and sang in the Golf Capital Chorus. He enjoyed golf, cycling, platform tennis, bridge and gardening.

Doug is survived by Barbara, his wife of 69 years; daughter, Lynne (Toler) Krantz and husband, Richard, of Newport Coast, California; son, Randall Toler (wife, Alicia); and three grandchildren, Kellie, Kyle and Rainer, of Seffner, Florida; daughter, Debra (Toler) Parks and husband, Charles, of Treasure Island, Florida, two grandsons, Christopher Jones (wife, Colleen, and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Addison, of Atlanta); and Ryan Jones, of Fort Myers, Florida.

Cremation has taken place, and a private service will be held at a future time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the AALS Society in memory of Doug’s sister, Betty (Toler) Eggleson, or to the Moore County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles City Council approves three social district permits

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 867,341 cases, 18,338 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

Berrien County

LMC offering community ESL classes beginning May 17

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Board tables short term rental ordinance vote

Dowagiac

DUS honors retiring faculty, staff members

Buchanan

Buchanan master planning enters home stretch

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan honors community’s resiliency with annual awards

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 865,349 cases, 18,239 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County 4-H auction items available for viewing

Berrien County

Man who led police on two-state chase headed to prison

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: April 26-May 2

Buchanan

Buchanan Middle School threat under investigation

Berrien County

SMCAA celebrates Community Action Month

Berrien County

2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

Cass County

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects

Education

EPS reports no threat to students following report of suspicious individual

Berrien County

LMC supports Biden’s plan for free community college

Dowagiac

Mobile medical unit providing free ultrasound, STD testing

Berrien County

Niles man, Buchanan woman share experiences from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Business

Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce celebrates business award winners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May2

Dowagiac

Dowagiac National Guard Hosts Food Truck Muster

Brandywine Education

Tri-County Head Start planning new Cass County facility