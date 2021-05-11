Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3
April 30
9:50 a.m. – Hamilton, alarm
11:25 a.m. – Lester, lost property
12:16 p.m. – Matthews/Dailey, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
12:41 p.m. – S. Front/Park, traffic stop
2:44 p.m. – Matthews/Daily, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
3:21 p.m. – Police Department, pedestrian assist
4:55 p.m. – O Reilley Auto Parts, civil complaint
6:30 p.m. – Parkside Apartments, welfare check
7:10 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, general assist
8:40 p.m. – Police Department, general assist
10:20 p.m. – E. Prairie Ronde/Mcomber, traffic stop
May 1
12:37a.m. – E. Telegraph, assault complaint
1:30 a.m. – Front, assault — suspect arrested
2:50 a.m. – Front, trespass complaint
3:30 a.m. – Chestnut, public peace
7:35 a.m. – Front/Sunset, traffic complaint
11:32 a.m. – Edwards, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
1:28 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, civil complaint
3:30 p.m. – Cora, general assist
4:45 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, assist Dowagiac fire
11:55 p.m. – Division, suspicious situation
May 2
12:45 a.m. – Cass, assist Dowagiac fire
6:14 a.m. – Family Fare, suspicious situation
7:20 a.m. – Jefferson, welfare check
7:42 a.m. – Commercial, suspicious persons
8:19 a.m. – Courtland/Orchard, disorderly subjects
12:30 p.m. – Lagrange, malicious destruction of property
1:24 p.m. – Lagrange/S. Mill, traffic stop
1:49 p.m. – N. Front/E. Wayne, traffic stop
3:59 p.m.- Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
4:50 p.m. – First, civil complaint
7:33 p.m. – McOmber, larceny complaint
11:18 p.m. – BP Gas Station. Vehicle lock-out
11:30 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
May 3
4:10 a.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, public peace
