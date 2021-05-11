May 11, 2021

Niles will host Buchanan today in a BCS doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. (Leader file photo)

Buchanan and Niles square off to battle cancer

By Scott Novak

Published 6:32 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

NILES — When visiting Buchanan and Niles get together to play a BCS Athletic Conference doubleheader today, there will be more on the line than a couple of victories.

The Vikings and the Bucks are getting together to battle cancer.

The two schools are teaming up to “Strike Out Cancer!” today beginning at 4 p.m. at Niles High School.

Leading up to the game, the teams are trying to raise money to donate to those who are currently battling the disease. Signs featuring the “K” were sold for $1 each. The symbol “K” in baseball stands for a strikeout.

The signs will be on display at the game today.

“We are looking forward to the Buchanan game as a program because we know Buchanan is a very tough team and has had tremendous success this year,” said Niles Coach Mike Vota. “We respect them and look forward to the challenge of a big game.

“The game will also be used as a platform to raise funds for the Fight Against Cancer. There will be a few different activities on game day to donate to the fight against cancer. All proceeds are going to the Primed2 Fight Foundation.”

The game will carry extra meaning for former Niles assistant and current Buchanan Head Coach Jim Brawley.

“Anytime you can bring awareness to cancer is a good thing,” he said. “My brother and wife were both diagnosed before my boys graduated from high school, and I know the Niles team has the same situation with loved ones. We also had a very important player, Gannon Kutemeier, in our baseball program who battled and beat cancer. “We are all just glad we are here to play the game.”

The Vikings enter today’s game 14-6-1. The Bucks are currently 15-2.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles City Council approves three social district permits

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 867,341 cases, 18,338 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

Berrien County

LMC offering community ESL classes beginning May 17

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Board tables short term rental ordinance vote

Dowagiac

DUS honors retiring faculty, staff members

Buchanan

Buchanan master planning enters home stretch

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan honors community’s resiliency with annual awards

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 865,349 cases, 18,239 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County 4-H auction items available for viewing

Berrien County

Man who led police on two-state chase headed to prison

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: April 26-May 2

Buchanan

Buchanan Middle School threat under investigation

Berrien County

SMCAA celebrates Community Action Month

Berrien County

2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

Cass County

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects

Education

EPS reports no threat to students following report of suspicious individual

Berrien County

LMC supports Biden’s plan for free community college

Dowagiac

Mobile medical unit providing free ultrasound, STD testing

Berrien County

Niles man, Buchanan woman share experiences from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Business

Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce celebrates business award winners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May2

Dowagiac

Dowagiac National Guard Hosts Food Truck Muster

Brandywine Education

Tri-County Head Start planning new Cass County facility