Niles edges Paw Paw to win own doubles tournament

NILES — For the second time this season, the Niles girls tennis team walked off the court carrying a first-place trophy.

This time, the Vikings edged Paw Paw 13-12 to capture its own doubles tournament on Saturday. Buchanan finished third with eight points, and Kalamazoo Central finished fourth with three points.

The tournament had six flights, with the No. 1 and No. 2 flights consisting of each team’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, and their No. 3 and No. 4 singles players teaming up for another flight.

Niles took first place in No. 2 doubles as Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight, who normally play No. 1 doubles for the Vikings, went 3-0 on the day. Also taking first place were Meg Klingerman and Stella McDaniel, who normally play No. 3 doubles for the Vikings. They were also 3-0 on the day.

Finishing second for Niles were Meg Crites and Nicole Aufie, who are usually singles players, as they were 2-1 against Paw Paw, Buchanan and Kalamazoo Central. Nevaeh Williams and Anna Johnson were second at No. 4 doubles with a 2-1 record, while Zoe Gondeck and Anna Kennedy were third at No. 6 doubles. They also went 2-1 on the day.

Earlier this season, Niles won the Coldwater Quad.