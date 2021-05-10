May 10, 2021

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects

By Staff Report

Published 8:52 am Monday, May 10, 2021

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Two individuals have been arrested, and police are requesting charges on a third, following a chase through Cass County Monday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his deputies apprehended two subjects who stole items from a barn in the 28000 block of Dunning Street around 2:11 a.m. Monday in Jefferson Township.

The incident started when an Edwardsburg police officer came across a suspicious vehicle towing a golf cart at M 62 near Oil City Road. The vehicle then took off leading, the officer on a chase. The golf cart crashed on Oil City Road, and the van continued until it crashed into a trailer at Eagle Lake Estates in Ontwa Township. The male driver and female passenger took off on foot, and the male driver was apprehended in a shed approximately 100 yards away. The female was later found and interviewed. The subject in the golf cart also took off on foot and was located by Cass County K9 “Faust” hiding in a yard near the golf cart. The golf cart was stolen along with other items that were recovered.

The 49-year-old male driver was arrested for larceny from a building and several other charges, and a 36-year-old male accomplice was arrested for larceny from a building and several other charges. The deputies will be requesting charges on a 35-year-old female. The names of the individuals are being withheld pending formal arraignment in Fourth District Court in Cass County.

Cass County was assisted by the Edwardsburg Police Department, Edwardsburg Fire Department, Cassopolis Police Department and the Edwardsburg Ambulance. The case remains open at this time and anyone with information about this case is encourage to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-8644.

