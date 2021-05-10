Cass County 4-H auction items available for viewing

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association’s virtual auction items will soon be available for viewing on the RedStar Auction website, redstarauctions.com.

Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator, said she is excited to announce the annual 4-H Leaders’ Association Auction is returning this spring — albeit virtually. The fundraiser will be hosted through RedStar Auctions in Edwardsburg with viewing of the items available starting May 15, bidding starting on May 19 and the auction gavel falling on May 21.

“Having to cancel last year due to COVID-19 was very hard,” Harman said. “It is the Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association’s main fundraiser for the year, and it really hurt last year not having it.”

The association uses the funds raised to provide scholarships, camps and learning opportunities for the county’s 700-plus 4-H youth.

“We are very fortunate to have Ron and Kim Evans, owners of RedStar Auctions, as leaders and supporters of 4-H who are allowing us to run our auction through their online auction system,” Harman said. “We are so very thankful for them making this fundraiser possible. Using RedStar Auctions this year allows our supporters the opportunity to view all items up for sale through their online website. It also allowed for people to donate some nice items to a very worthy cause if they so desired. It is a great way to continue this great fundraiser and keep socially distanced at the same time.”

Cass County 4-H clubs have put together “baskets” for the auction ranging from movie night to great gardening, and everything imaginable in between. Members of the 4-H Leaders’ Association have also been busy collecting items to be sold, including some big-ticket items like autographed sports memorabilia, various tool sets and drills, KitchenAid items and even a cabin rental to Arthur Dodd Memorial Park.

“People should keep their eyes open for our auction flyers reminding everyone about the auction and the details of the sale,” Harman said. “We also give a big thank you to everyone at RedStar Auctions, 27383 May St., Edwardsburg, for all their help with this special sale. Their website is redstarauctions.com for anyone that would like to have an exciting time bidding on some great items.”

For more information, contact Harman at harmanha@msu.edu.