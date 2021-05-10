May 10, 2021

Buchanan Middle School threat under investigation

By Christina Clark

Published 11:22 am Monday, May 10, 2021

BUCHANAN – On Thursday, May 6, Buchanan Community Schools reported a student had made “some alarming threats” at Buchanan Middle School.

In a letter released to BMS families the same day, Buchanan Community Schools Superintendent Patricia Robinson said the matter was under investigation by the Buchanan Police Department.

“The safety of our students and staff is our primary responsibility and whenever there is a threat made it is elevated to the highest importance and taken very seriously.” Robinson said.

As of Monday, the investigation continued by the Buchanan Police Department.

BPD Sgt. Harvey Burnett described the threat to being reminiscent of one from the anime “Death Note,” based on the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.

“Basically, you had a student that had a ‘death notebook,’ from what I understand of the anime series,” Burnett said. “The concern was because they were listing names of persons in there, because of the theme of the show and concerns of the names listed, we have to investigate what is the motivation in there.”

The findings from the investigation will be released to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for any next steps in the incident.

“You have to be on the cautious side and learn what’s going on with these kinds of things,” Burnett said.

Burnett said the student is currently suspended from school.

Robinson said the threat was non-violent, no weapons were involved, and the threat is not active.

“The student violated our student code of conduct, and we are following the course of action outlined in our policies,” she said.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Buchanan

Buchanan Middle School threat under investigation

Berrien County

SMCAA celebrates Community Action Month

Berrien County

2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

Cass County

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects

Education

EPS reports no threat to students following report of suspicious individual

Berrien County

LMC supports Biden’s plan for free community college

Dowagiac

Mobile medical unit providing free ultrasound, STD testing

Berrien County

Niles man, Buchanan woman share experiences from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Business

Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce celebrates business award winners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May2

Dowagiac

Dowagiac National Guard Hosts Food Truck Muster

Brandywine Education

Tri-County Head Start planning new Cass County facility

Cass County

Cass County commissioners support four-year terms

Berrien County

Broadband survey finds lack of access for Berrien County residents

Cass County

COA partners with health department to deliver vaccines to homebound residents

News

Local EMS to deploy COVID-19 treatments in-house to high risk patients

Berrien County

Niles MSP post searches for missing man

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Spring Fling Campout

Dowagiac

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Edwardsburg

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg