May 10, 2021

2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

By Submitted

Published 9:07 am Monday, May 10, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy and Communications is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 Strengthening Schools Grant program. For the 2020-21 school year, 26 grants totaling $30,000 were awarded to 19 public school systems across the co-op service territory. Grants are funded with partnership dollars from Wolverine Power Cooperative, MEC’s power supplier.

Any teacher, administrator or school official in a public elementary, middle or high school serving students in the MEC service territory may apply for a grant of up to $2,500 to support classroom needs and special projects, technology, or academic clubs and organizations. School districts may be awarded multiple grants, not to exceed a total of $5,000 during the annual award cycle.

“Teachers and other school personnel are constantly challenged to do more with less, and the pandemic added a layer of complexity as it changed the way we teach and learn,” said Patty Nowlin, vice president of corporate communications. “As a locally-owned cooperative, we are committed to strengthening and supporting our communities and schools. Now more than ever, educators need new and creative ways to teach and engage and we’re eager to partner with them to help make that happen.”

Applications are due Oct. 18 and funds will be awarded in January 2022. Applications are evaluated and funding decisions made by a committee of MEC customers without knowledge of the school or district.

More information and applications are available online at TeamMidwest.com/grants.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

Cass County

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects

Education

EPS reports no threat to students following report of suspicious individual

Berrien County

LMC supports Biden’s plan for free community college

Dowagiac

Mobile medical unit providing free ultrasound, STD testing

Berrien County

Niles man, Buchanan woman share experiences from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Business

Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce celebrates business award winners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May2

Dowagiac

Dowagiac National Guard Hosts Food Truck Muster

Brandywine Education

Tri-County Head Start planning new Cass County facility

Cass County

Cass County commissioners support four-year terms

Berrien County

Broadband survey finds lack of access for Berrien County residents

Cass County

COA partners with health department to deliver vaccines to homebound residents

News

Local EMS to deploy COVID-19 treatments in-house to high risk patients

Berrien County

Niles MSP post searches for missing man

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Spring Fling Campout

Dowagiac

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Edwardsburg

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg

News

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

Business

Two new businesses receive ribbon-tying ceremonies from Dowagiac chamber