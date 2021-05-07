May 7, 2021

Niles MSP post searches for missing man

By Submitted

Published 7:51 am Friday, May 7, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY — Around 8:30 a.m. May 1, troopers from the Michigan State Police Niles Post were dispatched to 6418 Deans Hill Road, Berrien Center, for a missing person complaint. Preliminary investigation indicated that Kenneth Edward Hader had walked away from his adult foster care home. Officers reported that it appears Hader may have been gone for some time before his disappearance was discovered.

Hader is described as a 57-year-old man, 5’11”, approximately 250 pounds, with brown eyes and a large grey beard. Hader was last observed wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a tan bucket-style hat.  Hader has no immediate family or friends in the area and his whereabouts are unknown.  Hader needs to take medications daily and it is believed he does not have them with him.

The Michigan State Police was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff Department when this incident was reported.

If anyone has knowledge of Hader’s location or believes they have seen him,  call the MSP Niles Post at 9269) 683-4411.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Brandywine Education

Tri-County Head Start planning new Cass County facility

Cass County

Cass County commissioners support four-year terms

Berrien County

Broadband survey finds lack of access for Berrien County residents

Cass County

COA partners with health department to deliver vaccines to homebound residents

News

Local EMS to deploy COVID-19 treatments in-house to high risk patients

Berrien County

Niles MSP post searches for missing man

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Spring Fling Campout

Dowagiac

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Edwardsburg

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg

News

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

Business

Two new businesses receive ribbon-tying ceremonies from Dowagiac chamber

News

Niles Renaissance Faire returns May 15 to Plym Park

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in shooting at Constantine little league game

Business

Niles dispensary donates to two area nonprofits

Buchanan

New yoga studio to open in downtown Buchanan

Dowagiac

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School installs water filling station with MEC grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Citywide Cleanup Drive-Thru to begin May 15

Business

Niles woman opens Anew Divine Beauty Salon