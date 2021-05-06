Daily Data: Friday, May 7
SOFTBALL
DOWAGIAC 14-14, BRANDYWINE 4-2
At Dowagiac
First Game
Brandywine 000 04 – 4 6 1
Dowagiac 132 71 – 14 15 2
Jessie Hulett (W), Kadence Brumitt (L)
2B: Calley Ruff (D), Kimi Beattie (D) 2, Sarah Allen (D)
3B: Haley Scott, Riley Mott (D)
Second Game
Brandywine 200 00 – 2 3 2
Dowagiac 334 4x – 14 10 0
Sarah Allen, Aubrey Busby (W,1); Haley Scott (L)
2B: Calley Ruff (D), Kimi Beattie (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Emma Allen (D)
3B: Busby (D)
Varsity record: Dowagiac 9-4
CASSOPOLIS 16, BANGOR 0
At Cassopolis
First Game
Bangor 000 – 0 0 2
Cassopolis (11)5x – 16 12 0
Hailey Hunsberger (W, no-hitter); Megan Cox (L)
2B: Reagan Jay (CA), Caitlyn Steensma (CA)
TRACK & FIELD
At Decatur
Boys Results
Team Scores
Cassopolis 90, White Pigeon 38; Cassopolis 83, Decatur 53
(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)
100: 2. Cole Millirans 12.03, 3. Anthony Changthavongsavath 12.49; 200: 3. Braydon Grissom 25.56, 5. Steven Christopher 25.96; 400: 1. Cole Millirans 55.59, 2. Braydon Grissom 57.50, 3. Robert Ward 59.34; 800: 2. Ben Gillesby 2:25.76, 3. Aidan Ward 2:34.47, 5. Jaren Waldschmidt 2:40.37; 1,600: 1. William Westphal 5:25.97, 2. Ben Gillesby 5:36.27, 4. Aidan Ward 5:50.25; 3,200: 1. William Westphal 11:42.11, 2. Jaren Waldschmidt 13:27.63, 3. Aidan Ward 13:42.94; 110 hurdles: 1. Daishean Jamison 19.52, 4. Jadyn Brown 23.48; 300 hurdles: 1. Daishean Jamison 47.31, 3. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 50.96, 4. Steven Christopher 52.67; 1,600 relay; 1. Cassopolis (Jadyn Brown, Cole Millirans, Robert Ward, Anthony Chanthavongsavath) 3:50.80; 3,200 relay: 1. Cassopolis (Ben Gillesby, William Westphal, Robert Ward, Jaren Waldschmidt) 10:11.81; Shot put:4. Braydon Grissom 33-7; Discus: 2. Cole Millirans 79-3; High jump: 1. William Westphal 5-5, 2. Daishean Jamison 5-3. 3. Jaren Waldschmidt 5-0; Long jump: 2. Braydon Grissom 18-8.75, 4. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 17-10
Girls Results
Team Scores
White Pigeon 70, Cassopolis 51; Cassopolis 51, Decatur 32
(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)
100: 4. Naomi Curtis 16.52; 200: 1. Katherine Gregory 30.64, 2. Alexis Millirans 32.14, 5. Grace Silverthorn 34.95; 800: 1. Lauren Anderson 2:45.67, 2. Sydney Anderson 3:02.01; 1,600: 1. Lauren Anderson 6:12.60; 3,200: 1. Lauren Anderson 13:58.85; Shot put: 1. Alexis Millirans 26-7, 2. Naomi Curtis 24-9.5; Discus: 1. Alexis Millirans 67-8, 3. Naomi Curtis 55-0; High jump: 1. Katherine Gregory 4-7; Long jump: 4. Grace Silverthorn 11-7.25
SOCCER
EDWARDSBURG 4, DOWAGIAC 2
At Edwardsburg
Edwardsburg Goals
Samantha Stewart (Lili Szalai assist)
Morgan Laskowski (Sazali assist)
Laskowski (Stewart assist)
Macey Laubach
Dowagiac Goals
Allie Conner, Riley Stack
