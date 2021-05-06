May 7, 2021

Daily Data: Friday, May 7

By Scott Novak

Published 11:19 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

SOFTBALL

DOWAGIAC 14-14, BRANDYWINE 4-2

At Dowagiac

First Game

Brandywine     000      04 – 4 6 1

Dowagiac        132      71 – 14 15 2

Jessie Hulett (W), Kadence Brumitt (L)

2B: Calley Ruff (D), Kimi Beattie (D) 2, Sarah Allen (D)

3B: Haley Scott, Riley Mott (D)

 

Second Game

Brandywine     200      00 – 2 3 2

Dowagiac        334      4x – 14 10 0

Sarah Allen, Aubrey Busby (W,1); Haley Scott (L)

2B: Calley Ruff (D), Kimi Beattie (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Emma Allen (D)

3B: Busby (D)

Varsity record: Dowagiac 9-4

 

CASSOPOLIS 16, BANGOR 0

At Cassopolis

First Game

Bangor            000 – 0 0 2

Cassopolis     (11)5x – 16 12 0

Hailey Hunsberger (W, no-hitter); Megan Cox (L)

2B: Reagan Jay (CA), Caitlyn Steensma (CA)

 

TRACK & FIELD

At Decatur

Boys Results

Team Scores

Cassopolis 90, White Pigeon 38; Cassopolis 83, Decatur 53

 

(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)

100: 2. Cole Millirans 12.03, 3. Anthony Changthavongsavath 12.49; 200: 3. Braydon Grissom 25.56, 5. Steven Christopher 25.96; 400: 1. Cole Millirans 55.59, 2. Braydon Grissom 57.50, 3. Robert Ward 59.34; 800: 2. Ben Gillesby 2:25.76, 3. Aidan Ward 2:34.47, 5. Jaren Waldschmidt 2:40.37; 1,600: 1. William Westphal 5:25.97, 2. Ben Gillesby 5:36.27, 4. Aidan Ward 5:50.25; 3,200: 1. William Westphal 11:42.11, 2. Jaren Waldschmidt 13:27.63, 3. Aidan Ward 13:42.94; 110 hurdles: 1. Daishean Jamison 19.52, 4. Jadyn Brown 23.48; 300 hurdles: 1. Daishean Jamison 47.31, 3. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 50.96, 4. Steven Christopher 52.67; 1,600 relay; 1. Cassopolis (Jadyn Brown, Cole Millirans, Robert Ward, Anthony Chanthavongsavath) 3:50.80; 3,200 relay: 1. Cassopolis (Ben Gillesby, William Westphal, Robert Ward, Jaren Waldschmidt) 10:11.81; Shot put:4. Braydon Grissom 33-7;  Discus: 2. Cole Millirans 79-3; High jump: 1. William Westphal 5-5, 2. Daishean Jamison 5-3. 3. Jaren Waldschmidt 5-0; Long jump: 2. Braydon Grissom 18-8.75, 4. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 17-10

 

Girls Results

Team Scores

White Pigeon 70, Cassopolis 51; Cassopolis 51, Decatur 32

 

(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)

100: 4. Naomi Curtis 16.52; 200: 1. Katherine Gregory 30.64, 2. Alexis Millirans 32.14, 5. Grace Silverthorn 34.95; 800: 1. Lauren Anderson 2:45.67, 2. Sydney Anderson 3:02.01; 1,600: 1. Lauren Anderson 6:12.60; 3,200: 1. Lauren Anderson 13:58.85; Shot put: 1. Alexis Millirans 26-7, 2. Naomi Curtis 24-9.5; Discus: 1. Alexis Millirans 67-8, 3. Naomi Curtis 55-0; High jump: 1. Katherine Gregory 4-7; Long jump: 4. Grace Silverthorn 11-7.25

 

SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 4, DOWAGIAC 2

At Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Goals

Samantha Stewart (Lili Szalai assist)

Morgan Laskowski (Sazali assist)

Laskowski (Stewart assist)

Macey Laubach

 

Dowagiac Goals

Allie Conner, Riley Stack

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Spring Fling Campout

Dowagiac

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Edwardsburg

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg

News

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

Business

Two new businesses receive ribbon-tying ceremonies from Dowagiac chamber

News

Niles Renaissance Faire returns May 15 to Plym Park

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in shooting at Constantine little league game

Business

Niles dispensary donates to two area nonprofits

Buchanan

New yoga studio to open in downtown Buchanan

Dowagiac

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School installs water filling station with MEC grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Citywide Cleanup Drive-Thru to begin May 15

Business

Niles woman opens Anew Divine Beauty Salon

Berrien County

HCU launches chatbot to enhance digital member experience

Berrien County

MDHHS updates epidemic order, lifts mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people

Berrien County

Peace Officer Memorial Day Service to take place May 14

Dowagiac

Dowagiac graduate receives WMU scholarship

Berrien County

Niles nonprofit for pets receives Petco Love grant

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 851,947 cases, 17,897 deaths