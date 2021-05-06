COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Van Buren counties reported new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,425 COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths, up from 251 deaths reported Wednesday.
Also reporting new COVID-19 deaths was Van Buren County, which reported 6,400 cases and 106 deaths. That number is up from 104 deaths reported Wednesday.
Cass County reported 4,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 858,050 COVID-19 cases and 18,054 related deaths.
You Might Like
Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale
BERRIEN CENTER —The Berrien Conservation District is taking orders for native wildflowers and grasses. The deadline for orders is Thursday,... read more