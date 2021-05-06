Cass County Fair to host Spring Fling Campout

CASSOPOLIS — A chance for Cass County families to get a taste of the great outdoors and support a local organization at the same time is coming to Cassopolis later this month.

The Cass County Fairground, 590 N. O’Keefe St., Cassopolis, will host a Spring Fling Campout from Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31. Check-in time will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 28, and check-out time will be 1 p.m. May 31.

The deadline for registration is May 21, and the cost of attendance is $95.

Organizers of the event said the Spring Fling Campout would be a fun-filled weekend for the whole family.

“This is a great entertainment opportunity for Cass County,” said Brenda Smego, executive secretary for the Cass County Fair.

On the weekend of the campout, there will be a vendor drive-thru and horse going on to provide entertainment to campers.

Smego said the campout represents an important fundraising opportunity for the fair. Many of its usual events and space rentals were canceled in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had no income coming in last year, so it cut into our finances greatly,” Smego said. “This does help bring in some revenue for the fair.”

The Spring Fling Campout is not the first event the fair has hosted in an attempt to both recuperate lost funding and provide entertainment for local families.

The Cass County Fair hosted a similar camping event last October with a Halloween-themed campout. Smego said the past event was “very successful,” which inspired the fair board to host another campout this spring.

“The ‘Ghouls Night Out’ went over very well and was a big hit, so we decided, as a way to get some more community involvement with the fairgrounds during the pandemic, to have this event to get people out and back to as much of a normal life as we can,” Smego said.

Already Smego said the event has garnered a lot of interest but hopes even more people will register to attend the campout.

“It’s close to home, and it’s going to be an enjoyable weekend,” she said.

For more information or to register for the event, visit mycasscountyfair.com or call (269) 445-8265.