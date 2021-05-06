May 7, 2021

Brandywine’s David Sidenbender saw his team score 48 runs in a sweep of LMC Wednesday. (Leader file photo)

Brandywine baseball routs Lake Michigan Catholic in sweep

By Max Harden

Published 10:46 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

NILES — The Brandywine baseball team took care of business Wednesday night against visiting Lake Michigan Catholic.

The Bobcats swept the Lakers, winning game one 24-1 in three innings and game two 24-0 in three innings.

“I thought we played well,” said Brandywine coach David Sidenbender. “I thought they were a little overmatched — they had seven freshmen starting — so they’re more like a JV team. I thought they competed well, too. We just put the ball in play pretty well tonight, and our pitchers threw strikes. We made plays for the most part, so I was happy with that.”

Sidenbender said it has been a challenge getting his team up to speed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s such a new thing,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of guys that didn’t play last year. There are some that did, but they’re all younger. I have two freshmen that start, and they played travel baseball last year. They played a lot of baseball last summer, but a lot of guys didn’t, so it’s up and down. We’re also missing a player, at least one, due to COVID, and last week we had three out. It’s been about fitting pieces together. I’m happy with this. I think I’m really inconsistent at times.”

Sidenbender was happy his team was able to play at home. It was the team’s second home game of the season, with the first game taking place last Saturday.

“We only had eight home games,” he said. “Our first four games were supposed to be at home, but they all got canceled. It’s been difficult playing on the road all this time, so it’s nice to be home and to play well.”

The bats were alive for the Bobcats, who amassed 33 total hits between the two games. Jamier Palmer (5), Gabe Gouin (4), Jakob Luczkowski (1), Cam Barrier (3), James Vaughn (3),

Carson Knapp (2), Kendall Chrismon (3), Tyler Deming (3), James Barnes (2), Andrew Schadler (3), Josh Sachman (2), Caiden Wagley and Hunter Heath tallied hits for Brandywine. Vaughn smashed a home run in game one.

Micah Gamble and Barrier picked up wins on the mound. The Bobcats rotated through five pitchers in order to keep them available for this week’s slate of games.

Brandywine moves to 9-5 on the season and will gear up to play Centreville on Friday and Constantine Saturday at Bethel College.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Spring Fling Campout

Dowagiac

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Edwardsburg

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg

News

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

Business

Two new businesses receive ribbon-tying ceremonies from Dowagiac chamber

News

Niles Renaissance Faire returns May 15 to Plym Park

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in shooting at Constantine little league game

Business

Niles dispensary donates to two area nonprofits

Buchanan

New yoga studio to open in downtown Buchanan

Dowagiac

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School installs water filling station with MEC grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Citywide Cleanup Drive-Thru to begin May 15

Business

Niles woman opens Anew Divine Beauty Salon

Berrien County

HCU launches chatbot to enhance digital member experience

Berrien County

MDHHS updates epidemic order, lifts mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people

Berrien County

Peace Officer Memorial Day Service to take place May 14

Dowagiac

Dowagiac graduate receives WMU scholarship

Berrien County

Niles nonprofit for pets receives Petco Love grant

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 851,947 cases, 17,897 deaths