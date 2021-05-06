Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

BERRIEN CENTER —The Berrien Conservation District is taking orders for native wildflowers and grasses. The deadline for orders is Thursday, May 20, and orders are to be picked up at Love Creek County Park and Nature Center, 9292 Huckleberry Road, Berrien Center, on Thursday, May 27.

Some species will also be available to purchase the day of order pick-up from noon to 4 p.m. Orders can be made online at berriencd.org or an order form can be mailed upon request.

Native plants are adapted to this region’s soils and climate, and require little maintenance once established, said Nancy Carpenter, Berrien County Conservation District manager.

“They are a valuable food source for many insects and birds that many ornamental plants cannot provide,” she said. “Native plants have strong, extensive root systems that help rainwater infiltrate deep into the soil and protect the soil from erosion. Wildflowers and grasses can also enhance the beauty of any landscape.”

Admission to Love Creek will be waived during this time.

To request an order form or for questions, call The Berrien Conservation District at (269) 471-9111 ext. 3.