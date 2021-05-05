May 5, 2021

HCU launches chatbot to enhance digital member experience

By Submitted

Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union recently welcomed Macy, a virtual team member, into the Honor family.

Using artificial intelligence, Macy’s role at Honor is to enhance the member experience by assisting members with their questions 24/7. Representatives said this added channel of communication aligns with Honor’s mission to serve members when, where, and how they want to be served. Members can begin chatting with Macy online by clicking on the chat icon near the bottom right-hand corner of HonorCU.com and within the Honor mobile app.

As part of Honor’s ongoing commitment to the improvement of technology and innovation, Macy offers a new avenue for members to receive virtual and digital assistance, officials said. Honor team members created Macy’s responses to help her provide real-life answers that members expect.

“While she does live inside a computer, her answers will sound just like an Honor team member, complete with Honor’s fun, upbeat, and helpful personality,” HCU wrote in a release. “Macy is ready to answer commonly asked questions about products, services, and digital solutions. She can also connect a member to chat with an account specialist when questions are out of her depth. Macy makes the connection between a member and a virtual assistant personal and remembers a member’s name each time they come back to chat. Like any new team member, Macy is still learning the answers to questions and will continue learning as members interact with her.”

At this time, Macy does not have access to member account information.

Intentionally named, Macy is inspired by two long-time Honor team members, Mary and Tracy, which combined created the name “Macy.” Together, Mary and Tracy comprise 70 years of knowledge and experience at Honor Credit Union.

“At Honor, we are committed to continuously working to make our member’s experience even better than before, and that starts with listening to the needs of our members and finding ways to fill them,” said Angie Trowbridge, Honor’s assistant VP of the Virtual Member Center. “It’s our priority to answer our member’s questions as quickly as possible, and Macy does just that. She provides a much-needed digital option for members to chat with a virtual assistant and receive quick answers and solutions around the clock.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Citywide Cleanup Drive-Thru to begin May 15

Business

Niles woman opens Anew Divine Beauty Salon

Berrien County

HCU launches chatbot to enhance digital member experience

Berrien County

MDHHS updates epidemic order, lifts mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people

Berrien County

Peace Officer Memorial Day Service to take place May 14

Dowagiac

Dowagiac graduate receives WMU scholarship

Berrien County

Niles nonprofit for pets receives Petco Love grant

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 851,947 cases, 17,897 deaths

Cass County

Two injured in Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

League of Women Voters to host town hall on redistricting process

News

Niles Township Board of Trustees hears from frustrated firefighters

Cassopolis

SMC co-sponsors Law Day with Cass County Bar Association

Education

United Way awards annual college scholarships to area high-school senior volunteers

Dowagiac

National Guard to host Food Truck Muster

News

Niles Walmart now administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

Berrien County

Michigan Sen. Stephanie Chang receives Interfaith’ Action’s Award for Leadership for the Common Good

Cassopolis

K&M announces 2021 scholarship winner

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 849,420 cases, 17,771 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan building getting new life

Education

Ballard Elementary rolls out red carpet for teachers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to probation violation

News

Niles Fourth of July fireworks canceled due to planning hurdles, COVID concerns

News

Niles Police Log: April 22-28

Edwardsburg

Volunteers plant 30 trees at Edwardsburg Sports Complex