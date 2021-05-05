Daily Data: Thursday, May 6
GOLF
BCS Athletic Conference Jamboree
At Comstock
Medalist
Matt McKeel, Niles – 40
Team Scores
Niles 177, South Haven 215, Comstock 220
Niles Results
Matt McKeel 40, Evan Bruckner 43, George Pullen 43, Aiden Krueger 51
BCS Athletic Conference Jamboree
At Berrien Springs
Medalist
George Pullen, Niles; Ethan Valentine, Buchanan – 38
Team Scores
Niles 170, Comstock 195
Niles Results
George Pullen 38, Evan Bruckner 43, Matt McKeel 45, Aiden Kruger 45
TENNIS
STURGIS 8, DOWAGIAC 0
At Dowagiac
Singles
- Rylee Carver (S) d. Scout Hunsberger 6-0, 6-1; 2. Amy Chen (S) d. Isabella Ruiz 6-0, 6-0; 3. MacKenzie McMillin (S) wins by forfeit; 4. Sturgis wins by forfeit
Doubles
- Kristen Ward-Hayley Miller (S) d. Gabbi Munson-Lily Hiler 6-0, 6-1; 2. Vivienne Merchant-Tina Tran (S) d. Rubby Maggert-Taylor Palmer 6-0, 6-0; 3. Emily Schuller-Tess (S) wins by forfeit; 4. Sturgis wins by forfeit
BASEBALL
BRANDYWINE 24-24, LAKE MICHIGAN CATHOLIC 1-0
At Brandywine
First Game
Lake Michigan 001 – 1 2 1
Brandywine (14)(10)x – 24 18 1
Cam Barrier (W), Hunter Heath (2), Gabe Gouin (3)
2B: Kendall Chrismon (BW), Tyler Deming (BW), Gouin (BW), Jamier Palmer (BW)
HR: James Vaughn (BW)
Second Game
Lake Michigan 000 – 0 0 5
Brandywine (15)9x – 24 15 1
Micah Gamble (W, no-hitter), Kendall Chrismon (3)
2B: James Barnes (BW) 2, Jamier Palmer (BW)
Varsity record: Brandywine 9-5
BUCHANAN 4-8, CONSTANTINE 3-0
At Buchanan
First Game
Constantine 001 010 010 – 3 6 1
Buchanan 001 100 011 – 4 8 3
Drew Glavin, Jack Branch (W,9); Trevor Tice, Jacob Derda (L,5)
2B: Tice (CO) 2, Matthew Hoover (BU), Macoy West (BU)
Second Game
Constantine 000 00 – 0 5 1
Buchanan 001 17 0 – 8 8 0
Macoy West (W); Brayden Clark (L)
2B: West (BU)
Varsity record: Buchanan 15-2
SOFTBALL
BUCHANAN 17-13, CONSTANTINE 0-0
At Buchanan
First Game
Constantine 000 – 0 0 4
Buchanan (12)5x – 17 16 0
Sophia Lozmack (W, no-hitter)
2B: Hannah Herman (BU), Hailee Kara (BU), Lozmack (BU)
HR: Alea Fisher (BU), Herman (BU)
Second game
Constantine 000 00 – 0 2 1
Buchanan 175 0x – 13 11 4
Camille Lozmack (W)
2B: Alea Fisher (BU), Sophia Lozmack (BU) 2
Varsity record: Buchanan 18-0
BRANDYWINE 17-17, LAKE MICHIGAN CATHOLIC 2-7
At Brandywine
First Game
Lake Michigan 200 0 – 2 3 4
Brandywine 464 3 – 17 16 1
Haley Scott (W); Jane Cutter (L)
2B: Scott (BW), Presley Gogley (BW)
3B: Malikiyyah Adbullah (BW), Cutter (LMC)
Second Game
Lake Michigan 430 00 – 7 3 9
Brandywine 237 23 – 17 10 3
Gogley, Scott (W,3); Jane Cutter (L)
2B: Scott (BW)
HR: Scott (BW)
Varsity record: Brandywine 4-9
LAKESHORE 7-17, NILES 2-2
At Stevensville
First Game
Niles 000 000 2 – 2 5 1
Lakeshore 320 101 x – 7 9 1
Gianna Kerschbaum (W), Avery Arwood (7); Mya Syson (L)
2B: Anna Chellman (L), Hannah Stankiewicz (L), Kerschbaum (L)
Second Game
Niles 000 2 – 2 3 2
Lakeshore 842 3 – 17 7 1
Anna Chellman (W); Chloe Hargreaves (L), Annabelle Johnson (2)
2B: Chellman (L)
