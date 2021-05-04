May 4, 2021

Niles Walmart now administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

By Submitted

Published 10:17 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

NILES — The Niles Walmart location, 2107 S. 11th St., is now among more than 115 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the state offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tuesday, Walmart and Sam’s Club announced a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone: immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. This includes the 115 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Michigan.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments, providing convenient options for customers and members to get protected against COVID-19 where they already shop for groceries and health care essentials. Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health and Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Michigan are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

