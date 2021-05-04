May 4, 2021

Maxine Hunt, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Dec. 29, 1935 — April 25, 2021

Maxine Hunt, of Dowagiac, passed away of illness on April 25, 2021.

She was born in Dowagiac on Dec. 29, 1935, to the late William and Martha (Price) Bixby. She loved to cook, and she retired as a cook from Dowagiac Nursing Home.

She had many friends and loved to have gatherings.

She was proceeded in death by her siblings, Sam Bixby, Bill Bixby, Robert Bixby, Marian Raber and Patricia Flight; also three children, Kenton Leach Jr., Patricia Leach and David Leach; and husband, Theron Hunt.

She is survived by her daughter, Kendolyn Ritter, nine grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

