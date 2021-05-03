Ruth Ann Hanson, of Vandalia

April 28, 1942 — May 1, 2021

Ruth Ann Hanson, 79, of Vandalia, died peacefully Saturday morning, May 1, 2021.

Her life began April 28, 1942, in Bismarck, North Dakota, the fourth of five children born to Alton and Ruth Grorud.

Ruth lived life to the fullest! She loved her dogs, and she loved living on Michigan lakes. She was a cherished elementary school teacher for decades and continued substitute teaching in her retirement. She was a renowned Backgammon player. Ruth lived life creatively and won an award for her photography.

Ruth will be greatly missed by family and friends, including her lifelong friends, Beverly Rose and David Kring. She is survived by one daughter, Lauren (George Wong) Hanson of Brooklyn, New York; one son, Lance (Leanne) Ross of Jones; four grandchildren, Alexander Wong, James Wong, Thomas Ross, Keen Ross; and a caring nephew, Rick Berg. She was preceded in death by one sister, Gail Grorud; and three brothers, Rolf Grorud, Karl Grorud, Tait Grorud.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

