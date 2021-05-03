May 3, 2021

Buchanan building getting new life

By Submitted

Published 2:00 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

BUCHANAN — A building with a rich history in Buchanan is about to create a new chapter.

In the early 1900s, 324 E. Dewey St. was the headquarters for the Clark Equipment Company, one of the largest manufacturers in Berrien County. In 2003, Kevin Barker purchased the building and created a home for a mix of small businesses from various industries – manufacturing, professional services, and nonprofit organizations (including the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce). Many of the tenants remain today.

On April 1, local entrepreneurs Randy and Jessica Hendrixson purchased the building from Barker and renamed it Building 324. The Hendrixsons are no strangers to the building having rented space for their own businesses, Berrien County Record and DPM Events, for many years. And Randy is no stranger to what it takes to attract and retain businesses in Buchanan. He is a Buchanan resident and a former executive director of the Buchanan Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m thrilled that Randy and Jess are taking over,” said Barker. “It will make for a seamless transition for current tenants and an exciting opportunity for new businesses to move in.”

According to Randy, the building has more than 60,000 square feet of space with plenty of parking and a prime location at the head of Buchanan’s downtown historic district and adjacent to the popular Duck Pond.

“I would love to attract additional businesses that complement the character of our town and provide goods and services for both residents and tourists,” he said.

Some possibilities include: a restaurant, wine bar, dog grooming business, bakery, and event space.

For more information on Building 324, contact Randy Hendrixson at (269) 217-8550 or randy@dpmevents.com.

