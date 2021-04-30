Dowagiac man injured in crash on Middle Crossing Road

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac man was injured when a truck struck a large tree Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Middle Crossing Road east of California Road at 5:08 p.m. Thursday. There they learned that Timothy McDaniel, 60, of Dowagiac, was traveling east on Middle Crossing when his truck ran off the roadway. He lost control of the vehicle and struck a large tree.

McDaniel was transported by ambulance to Lakeland St. Joseph Hospital for injuries. His passenger, Albert Hurrle Jr., 50, of Dowagiac, was not seriously injured.

Both passengers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the accident.

Dowagiac Police Department, Indian Lake Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.