May 1, 2021

Daily Data: Saturday, May 1

By Staff Report

Published 9:23 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

BASEBALL

EDWARDSBURG 10-14, OTSEGO 0-2

At Edwardsburg

First game
Otsego                 000      00 — 0 3 1

Edwardsburg   000      28 — 10 6 0

A.J. Obren (W); Kubiak (L)

2B: Connor Ostrander (ED), Logan McColley (ED), Andrew Colvin (ED)

 

Second game

Otsego                 001      10 — 2 6 1

Edwardsburg   020      66 — 14 10 2

Sam Robinson (W); Sam Bronkema (L)

2B: Andrew Kubiak (O), Patrick Szlanfucht (ED)

HR: Connor Ostrander (ED), Andrew Colvin (ED)

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 7-2

 

SOFTBALL

DOWAGIAC 16-15, PLAINWELL 1-3

At Dowagiac

First Game

Plainwell         001      0 – 1 2 0

Dowagiac        (10)05 1 – 16 12 2

Sierra Carpenter (W); Maddie Jeffreys (L)

2B: Kimi Beattie (D), Anna Dobberstein (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D), Emma Allen (D)

3B: Busby (D)

 

Second Game

Plainwell         030      00 – 3 6 3

Dowagiac        146      4x – 15 17 1

Jessie Hulett (W), Emma Balkema (L)

2B: Calley Ruff (D), Kimi Beattie (D)

3B: Reese Buschini (PL)

HR: Hulett (D)

Varsity record: Dowagiac 7-4

 

EDWARDSBURG 0-9, OTSEGO 1-2

At Edwardsburg

First game

Otsego                 100      00 — 1 2 0

Edwardsburg   000      00 — 0 2 0

Vanderlust (W); Emma Denison (L)

2B: Vanderlust (O)

 

Second Game

Otsego                 000      200      0 – 2 6 0

Edwardsburg   031      122      x – 9 11 0

Lucas (W); Hannah Hartline (L), Emma Denison (7)

2B: Janke (O), Ella Castelucci (ED), Alyssa Gearhart (ED), Lexi Shimpa (ED)

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 8-4

 

TRACK & FIELD

BCS Athletic Conference Quad

At South Haven

No team scores available

Brandywine Boys Top 5 Finishers

400: 2. Caleb Byrd 55.55; 800: 4. Bryce Taberski 2:26.03; 3,200: 2. Allison Lauri 14:49.0; 3,200: 5. Robert Hartz 12:27.93; 110 hurdles: 1. Zachary Anderson 17.88, 4. Jake McCubbin 21.13; 300 hurdles: 4. Jake McCubbin 50.75, 5. Zachary Anderson 52.07; 400 relay: 3. Brandywine (Michael Palmer, Mason Young, Bryce Taberski, Gavin Schoff) 49.28; 800 relay: 2. Brandywine (Zachary Anderson, Michael Palmer, Kevin Roberts, Caleb Byrd) 1:46.72; 1,600 relay: 1. Brandywine (Bryce Taberski, Caleb Byrd, Micah Colby, Mason Young) 4:01.68; 3,200 relay: 2. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Bryce Taberski, Mason Young, Robert Hartz) 9:43.46; Shot put: 1. Phillip McLaurin 34-5; Discus: 4. Connor Sobecki 88-11; Long jump: 4. Caleb Byrd 18-2

 

Brandywine Girls Top 5 Finishers

100: 4. Madison Franks 14.29; 200: Madison Franks 30.00; 1,600: 3. Allison Lauri 6:23.10; 800 relay: 3. Brandywine (Jaelyn Franks, Allison Fedore, Alexis Cox, Madison Franks) 2:06.77;

