Daily Data: Saturday, May 1
BASEBALL
EDWARDSBURG 10-14, OTSEGO 0-2
At Edwardsburg
First game
Otsego 000 00 — 0 3 1
Edwardsburg 000 28 — 10 6 0
A.J. Obren (W); Kubiak (L)
2B: Connor Ostrander (ED), Logan McColley (ED), Andrew Colvin (ED)
Second game
Otsego 001 10 — 2 6 1
Edwardsburg 020 66 — 14 10 2
Sam Robinson (W); Sam Bronkema (L)
2B: Andrew Kubiak (O), Patrick Szlanfucht (ED)
HR: Connor Ostrander (ED), Andrew Colvin (ED)
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 7-2
SOFTBALL
DOWAGIAC 16-15, PLAINWELL 1-3
At Dowagiac
First Game
Plainwell 001 0 – 1 2 0
Dowagiac (10)05 1 – 16 12 2
Sierra Carpenter (W); Maddie Jeffreys (L)
2B: Kimi Beattie (D), Anna Dobberstein (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D), Emma Allen (D)
3B: Busby (D)
Second Game
Plainwell 030 00 – 3 6 3
Dowagiac 146 4x – 15 17 1
Jessie Hulett (W), Emma Balkema (L)
2B: Calley Ruff (D), Kimi Beattie (D)
3B: Reese Buschini (PL)
HR: Hulett (D)
Varsity record: Dowagiac 7-4
EDWARDSBURG 0-9, OTSEGO 1-2
At Edwardsburg
First game
Otsego 100 00 — 1 2 0
Edwardsburg 000 00 — 0 2 0
Vanderlust (W); Emma Denison (L)
2B: Vanderlust (O)
Second Game
Otsego 000 200 0 – 2 6 0
Edwardsburg 031 122 x – 9 11 0
Lucas (W); Hannah Hartline (L), Emma Denison (7)
2B: Janke (O), Ella Castelucci (ED), Alyssa Gearhart (ED), Lexi Shimpa (ED)
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 8-4
TRACK & FIELD
BCS Athletic Conference Quad
At South Haven
No team scores available
Brandywine Boys Top 5 Finishers
400: 2. Caleb Byrd 55.55; 800: 4. Bryce Taberski 2:26.03; 3,200: 2. Allison Lauri 14:49.0; 3,200: 5. Robert Hartz 12:27.93; 110 hurdles: 1. Zachary Anderson 17.88, 4. Jake McCubbin 21.13; 300 hurdles: 4. Jake McCubbin 50.75, 5. Zachary Anderson 52.07; 400 relay: 3. Brandywine (Michael Palmer, Mason Young, Bryce Taberski, Gavin Schoff) 49.28; 800 relay: 2. Brandywine (Zachary Anderson, Michael Palmer, Kevin Roberts, Caleb Byrd) 1:46.72; 1,600 relay: 1. Brandywine (Bryce Taberski, Caleb Byrd, Micah Colby, Mason Young) 4:01.68; 3,200 relay: 2. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Bryce Taberski, Mason Young, Robert Hartz) 9:43.46; Shot put: 1. Phillip McLaurin 34-5; Discus: 4. Connor Sobecki 88-11; Long jump: 4. Caleb Byrd 18-2
Brandywine Girls Top 5 Finishers
100: 4. Madison Franks 14.29; 200: Madison Franks 30.00; 1,600: 3. Allison Lauri 6:23.10; 800 relay: 3. Brandywine (Jaelyn Franks, Allison Fedore, Alexis Cox, Madison Franks) 2:06.77;
