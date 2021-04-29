April 29, 2021

Veronica D. Heath, of Coldwater

By Submitted

Published 4:48 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

Feb. 18, 1955 — April 23. 2021

Veronica D. Heath, 66, of Coldwater, formerly of Niles, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Laurels of Coldwater.  No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Veronica was born Feb. 18, 1955, in Niles, to Walter Jr. & Wanda (Nowak) Kujawa. She had a passion for nursing, working as a Licensed Practical Nurse for The Regency in South Bend.

Veronica is survived by her children, Richard (Shelly Stevens) Heath, of Edwardsburg, Angela (Russell) Lupica, of South Bend, Indiana; her siblings, Joseph Kujawa ,of New Buffalo, Larry (Gretchen) Kujawa, of South Bend, Vicky (Robin Knapp) Dye of Niles; grandchildren Michael, Paige & Richie Heath, Lacee Burrows and Donaven Brooks; great-granddaughter, Isabella.  S

he was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, Richard Heath, and brother, Timothy Kujawa.  dutcherfh.com.

