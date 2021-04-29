Teal Denise Jones, of Three Rivers

Sept. 15, 1961 — April 24, 2021

Teal Denise Jones, 59, of Three Rivers, died peacefully Saturday, April 24, 2021, at home in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 15, 1961, in Niles, the sixth child born to Duane and Joyce Gillam. She married Darryll Jones July 4, 1980, in Cassopolis. He survives.

Teal (also known as “Half-Pint” to her family) was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Teal will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 40 years, Darryll Jones, of Three Rivers; one daughter, LaShandra Jones, of Niles; two sons, Darryll Jamar (Katie) Jones and Jevon Jones, both of Three Rivers; 11 grandchildren, James Merchant II, Amya Jones, Jevon Jones, Jr., Nijah Jones, Allison Moore, Michael Jones, Amora Jones, Aliyanna Jones, Addison Hagenbuch, Dylan Payne, Taylor Evilsizor; one great-grandson, Jaycee Montgomery; seven siblings, Duane (Donna) Gillam, of Cassopolis, Elaine (Gary) Hart, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Jeff (Liz) Gillam, of Cassopolis, Melanie Gillam, of Chicago, Kelly (Annette) Gillam, of Buchanan, Damon Gillam, of Cassopolis, Trevor (Sharon) Gillam, of Gilbert, Arizona; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Diane Berry; one brother, Darnell Gillam; and one niece, Koby Gillam.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, for a time of telling stories and sharing memories.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.