April 29, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: 2021 Leader Cup

By Scott Novak

Published 10:12 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

BUCHANAN — For the first time in four years, there was a new champion at the Leader Cup. hosted by Niles at Orchard Hills Country Club and presented by Leader Publications.

The Vikings shot 269 in the alternate shot/scramble format to dethrone two-time defending champion Edwardsburg, which finished with a score of 279.

Edwardsburg has won three of the five Leader Cup championships since its inception in 2016. Niles now has a pair of titles. The tournament, which consists of the six schools that Leader Publications covers, was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cassopolis was unable to participate due to a Southwest 10 Conference golf match at White Pigeon.

