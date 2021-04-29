Dowagiac man injured in Wayne Township crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac man was injured Thursday in a Wayne Township crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car personal injury traffic crash on Dewey Lake Street east of Rudy Road in Wayne Township around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation of the crash showed that a car, driven by Phillip Pressley, 30, of Dowagiac, was slowing to turn right when it was rear-ended by a pick-up driven by Ryan Abiney, 34, of Dowagiac. Pressley’s car left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Pressley was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital via PrideCare Ambulance for injuries. Abiney was not hurt.

Seat belts were worn by both drivers, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.