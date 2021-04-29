COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 837,514 cases, 17,575 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,168 COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,575 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,250 cases and 100 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 837,514 COVID-19 cases and 17,575 related deaths.
