April 29, 2021

Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita and his Bobcats won a rain-shortened match on Wednesday. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARDEN)

Brandywine tennis downs Bridgman-LMC in rain-shortened match

By Max Harden

Published 4:26 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

NILES — The Brandywine girls tennis team posted an 8-0 victory over Bridgman-Lake Michigan Catholic in a rain-shortened match Wednesday at Brandywine High School.

The Bobcats were leading in every match before the event was called off due to extensive rain. Bridgman-LMC was without several players due to quarantine.

“It’s kind of been a microcosm of the year,” said Brandywine coach Joe Mazarita. “Either we’ve got players that are quarantined, and then today our opponent had four or five kids out that were quarantined. They didn’t have a full roster. Overall, I was pretty impressed with the level of play that we did exhibit today. I thought our team is, compared to some of the other teams that I’m seeing, just a little bit ahead of them right now, so I’ve been very satisfied with our level of play so far.”

Mazarita is proud of his team’s work ethic. While the Bobcats are relatively inexperienced this year, he said they are making up for it with their talent.

“We have a very athletic team,” he said. “A lot of our kids get into the Lakeland Club and play over the winter. With us having the eight new courts here now, we’re able to get a lot done when we do have practice and we had a really good turnout this year, so even though we only had one returning player from last year went after the suspended this season, the fact that we have these new courts is really made it easier for our kids, but this now even during the summer, they can just come down here and play on their own they don’t have to go clear the fun parking play.”

Brandywine is 4-0 in BCS play with two conference matches remaining. Mazarita hopes his team can stay healthy down the home stretch.

“The only goal I ever have is just to get the kids to give 100 percent,” he said. “That’s half the battle right there, and we had a really good turnout this year. This season is going on better than I expected yeah, but you just don’t know because every week you could find kids that needed to be quarantined, and we’d have to constantly readjust our lineup. So far, so good.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 837,514 cases, 17,575 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in Wayne Township crash

Brandywine Education

Retired Brandywine teacher, coach inducted into Edwardsburg Public Schools Hall of Fame

News

Niles Cannabis Festival hashes out details with city

Buchanan

Buchanan leadership, Andrews University present revitalization project

Business

Dowagiac entrepreneur developing new short-term rental property

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland announces senior leadership transition

Berrien County

Two apprehended following multiple-city pursuit

Education

Eastside Connections students perform wax museum project outdoors

Business

New Dowagiac health clinic aims to be one-stop destination for community

Cass County

Cass County Public Transportation seeks input on transit needs

Brandywine Education

LMC to hold drive-in/drive-thru commencement Saturday

Business

Reopening fitness studio to take former bicycle shop storefront

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

News

Man hospitalized following Niles shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department moves to new Van Buren facility

Dowagiac

SMC responds to Michigan HB 4401

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission expected to apply for grant to extend McCoy Creek Trail

Business

Propaganda Pizza owners to purchase former Zeke’s Restaurant site

Cassopolis

MEC asks that customers call before they dig

Buchanan

Volunteer team builds bikes for Buchanan elementary students

News

Niles City Council approves cannabis festival in 6 to 2 vote

Cass County

Elkhart woman killed in Milton Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 825,844 cases, 17,324 deaths