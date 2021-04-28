April 28, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, April 28

By Staff Report

Published 11:44 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

GOLF

Leader Cup

At Orchard Hills C.C.

Medalist

George Pullen-Aiden Krueger, Niles – 36

 

Team scores

Niles 269, Edwardsburg 279, Buchanan 348, Brandywine

355, Dowagiac 375

 

Individual Results

Niles

Matt McKeel-Trenton Phillips 88, Evan Bruckner-Kade Delinski 95, George Pullen-Aiden Krueger 86

 

Edwardsburg

Ethan Emenaker-Andrew Kurowski 90, Mason Crist-William Moore 94, Carson Manfred-Aiden McCue 95

 

Buchanan

Ethan Valentine-John Garland 84, Nick McKean-Logan Carson 109, Quinten Ruff-Michael Wenworth 155

 

Brandywine

Jaedon Waggoner-Ben McKee 132, Daniel McKee-Wesley Marlin 108, Dakota Hinkle-Tyler Miller 115

 

Dowagiac

Abraham Guernsey-Jordan Townsend 109, Dane Spagnoli-Ethan Orrick 135, Luke Spagnoli-Nick Green 131

 

Mixed Team

Sizemore-Jake Emenaker 104, Dakota Schneider-Conner Weston 106, Gavin Mahar-Nick Berry 120

 

BASEBALL

NILES 13-13, BRANDYWINE 3-3

At Niles

First Game

Brandywine     201      00 – 3 6 2

Niles                   330      52 – 13 11 3

Drew Racht (W); Cam Barrier (L), Micah Gamble (3)

2B: Gabe Gouin (BW), Jamier Palmer (BW), Mason Waggoner (N), Jude Abbadessa (N), Cade Vota (N), Jadon Hainey (N)

HR: Abbadessa (N)

 

Second Game

Brandywine     200      01 – 3 5 4

Niles                   103      45 – 13 10 1

Gage Vota, Jude Abbadessa (W,2); James Barnes (L), Micah Gamble (5)

2B: Mason Waggoner (N), Abbadessa (N)

3B: Jamier Palmer (BW)

Varsity records: Brandywine 5-5, Niles 10-1

 

BUCHANAN 9-12, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0-1

At Buchanan

First Game

Berrien             000      000      0 – 0 0 0

Buchanan        000      522      x – 9 8 1

Jack Branch (W, no-hitter); Erik Belin (L), Adam Johnson (5), Austin Winnell (5)

2B: Deagan Huffman (BU), Keeghan Pelley (BU)

 

Second Game

Berrien              000      01 – 1 1 4

Buchanan        304       32 – 12 12 0

Matthew Hoover (W); Brandon Haygood (L), Jack Tourangeau (3), Ben Eising (5)

2B: Jack Branch (BU), Murphy Wegner (BU), Macoy West (BU) 3

HR: Hoover (BU)

Varsity records: Berrien Springs 3-3, Buchanan 12-1

 

VICKSBURG 9-10, DOWAGIAC 0-0

At Vicksburg

First Game

Dowagiac        000      000 – 0 1 2

Vicksburg       052      002 – 9 13 0

Parker Wilson (W); Klann (L), Simpson (4)

2B: Logan Cohrs (V), Cole Gebben (V), Brenden Monroe (V), Trevor Young (V)

HR: Jacob Conklin (V)

 

Second Game

Dowagiac        000      00 – 0 2 3

Vicksburg       062      2x – 10 11 1

Brenden Monroe (W); Henry Weller (L), Binns (3)

2B: Jimmy Cutshaw (V), Moore (V) 2, Zach Myers (V), Parker Wilson (V)

3B: Drew Habel (V)

 

EDWARDSBURG 3-11, ST. JOSEPH 5-4

At St. Joseph

First Game

Edwardsburg   003      000      0 – 3 6 2

St. Joseph         001      202      x – 5 4 1

Nathan Kaiser (W), Carker Vonk (4); Zach Closson (L), Nate Dalenberg (5), Connor Ostrander (5)

2B: Ostrander (ED)

 

Second Game

Edwardsburg   211      52 – 11 14 1

St. Joseph         001      03 – 4 7 1

Tabor Lock (W), Eli Wideman (6); Max Taylor (L), Halsey (4), Logan Kelly (5)

2B: Connor Ostrander (ED), Patrack Szlanfucht (ED) 2

3B: Ethan Cebra (ED)

HR: Logan McColley (ED)

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 5-2, St. Joseph 2-6

 

SOFTBALL

NILES 17-16, BRANDYWINE 2-1

At Niles

First Game

Brandywine     002      0 – 2 4 1

Niles                   455      3 – 17 15 0

Mya Syson (W); Kadence Brumitt (L)

2B: Chloe Hargreaves (N), HR: Chevelle Jaynes (N), Alexis Rauch (N) 2, Syson (N)

 

Second Game

Brandywine     001      0 – 1 4 2

Niles                   430      9 – 16 17 1

Mya Syson (W); Haley Scott (L)

2B: Emerson Garrard (N), Chloe Hargreaves (N), Amira Lee (N) 2, Alexis Rauch (N), Taylor Young (N)

Varsity record: Niles 6-5

 

EDWARDSBURG 5-10, ST. JOSEPH 3-11

At St. Joseph

First Game

Edwardsburg   004      000      1 – 5 5 1

St. Joseph        000      010      2 – 3 6 1

Hannah Hartline (W); Izzy Rothrock (L), Boggner (5), Micah Cook (6), Sophia Pavase (6)

2B: Haley Masten (ED), Olivia Robinson (SJ)

3B: Robinson (SJ)

HR: Caitlyn Tighe (ED)

 

Second Game

Edwardsburg   230      014      0 – 10 10 6

St. Joseph        063      101      x – 11 7 2

Sophia Pavase (W); Averie Markel (L)

2B: Abbey Bossler (ED) 2

HR: Bossler (ED)

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 7-3, St. Joseph 7-5

 

BUCHANAN 11-11, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0-1

At Buchanan

First Game

Berrien             000      00 – 0 2 3

Buchanan        440      3x – 11 14 0

Sophia Lozmack (W); Madison Mervine (L)

2B: Maggie Coulston (BS), Hannah Herman (BU), Camille Lozmack (BU), Sophia Lozmack (BU)

HR: Christin Cooper (BU)

 

Second Game

Berrien             001      000 – 1 5 5

Buchanan        120      224 – 11 17 1

Hailee Kara, Camille Lozmack (W,5); Ryleigh Molden (L)

2B: Maggie Coulston (BS), Maia Hill (BS), Jasyl Withers (BS), Camille Lozmack (BU), Sophia Lozmack (BU), Hannah Tompkins (BU)

HR: Hailee Kara (BU)

Varsity records: Berrien Springs 9-4, Buchanan 12-0

 

VICKSBURG 8-6, DOWAGIAC 1-2

At Vicksburg

First Game

Dowagiac        000      100      0 – 1 3 3

Vicksburg        201      104      x – 8 8 3

Hannah Vallier (W); Jessie Hulett (L), Sarah Allen (6)

2B: Vallier (V), Brooklynn Ringer (V)

 

Second Game

Dowagiac        101      000      0 – 2 4 0

Vicksburg        210      003      x – 6 11 1

Jordan Cook (W); Sierra Carpenter (L)

2B: Paige Yant (V), Maddison Diekman (V), Delaney Thomas (V), Brooklynn Ringer (V)

HR: Aubrey Busby (D) 2

Varsity records: Dowagiac 5-4, Vicksburg 13-1

 

TENNIS

NILES 7, BERRIEN SPRINGS 1

At Niles

Singles

  1. Laura Golubski (N) d. Betsy Mngo 6-0, 6-0; 2. Isabella Hertsel (BS) d. Eva Shepherd 3-6, 7-6, 10-8; 3. Meg Crites (N) d. Madylin Keigley 6-2, 3-6, 7-6; Nicole Aufie (N) d. Danielle Gittens 6-1, 6-0

 

Doubles

  1. Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight (N) d. Tapiwaso Chitaya-Jae Walker 6-2, 6-0; 2. Nevaeh Williams-Anna Johnson (N) d. Jessy Hajaj-Christina Seo 6-0, 7-5; 3. Stella McDaniel-Meg Klingerman (N) d. Yunseo Ahn-Yunjin Seo 6-0, 6-0; 4. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Kennedy (N) d. Musonda Mwila-Emmanuela Voter Moreno 6-0, 6-1
