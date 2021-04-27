MEC asks that customers call before they dig

CASSOPOLIS — Spring has sprung, and many residents are all ready to get to work on their outdoor projects.

However, before residents put shovel to dirt, Midwest Energy and Communications is urging them to call 811 to have public underground facilities marked.

Michigan’s MISS DIG program is free and ensures buried public utilities are marked before digging. Residents should call at least four business days prior to starting work, and line locators will visit the property to mark the lines. Whether residents are landscaping; installing a deck, patio, pool or fence; or building an addition onto their home, marking lines is a critical first step for safety and for the infrastructure that is underground, MEC officials said.

‘Accidentally damaging an underground utility line can put your life, and the lives of others, at risk – and you can incur charges if MEC must repair damage,” said MEC Vice President of Communications Patty Nowlin.