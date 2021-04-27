COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties have reported new COVID-19 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 13,073 COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths, up from 246 deaths reported Monday.

Cass County reported 4,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths, up from 67 deaths reported Monday.

Van Buren County reported 6,200 cases and 99 deaths, up from 98 deaths reported Monday.

In total, Michigan has seen 829,520 COVID-19 cases and 17,429 related deaths.