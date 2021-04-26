April 26, 2021

Multiple sentenced to probation in trial court Monday

By Debra Haight

Published 3:00 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

NILES — Multiple defendants received probation sentences in Berrien County Court Monday, including two under the Holmes Youthful Training Act which allows first time offenders to keep felonies off their record.

  • Alexander Scott Foust pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to two years’ probation, credit for two days in jail, weapon forfeiture and $598 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Feb. 21.
  • One man pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and was sentenced to two years’ probation under the Holmes Youthful Training Act, credit for one day in jail, 90 days tether and $658 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Aug. 16, 2020 in Buchanan.
  • Ronald Murray Lofthouse pleaded guilty to attempted resisting and obstructing police and trespassing and was sentenced to one year probation, 90 days of alcohol monitoring tether, credit for three days in jail and $485 in fines and costs. The incident occurred April 24, 2020.
  • Billy Glenn Maynard Jr. pleaded guilty to attempted carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to credit for four days served, weapon forfeited and $958 in fines and costs. The incident occurred May 18, 2020.
  • Jawan Haseem Taylor pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 18 months probation under the Holmes Youthful Training Act, credit for two days in jail, weapon forfeited and $658 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Dec. 18, 2020 in Niles.

Berrien County Trial Court Judge Sterling Shrock presided over each sentencing hearing.

Print Article

