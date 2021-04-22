April 22, 2021

South Bend man injured in Edwardsburg car vs train accident

By Staff Report

Published 10:52 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — A South Bend man was transported to the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a train in Edwardsburg.

At 6:44 p.m. Thursday, officers of the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department were dispatched to the railroad crossing on Redfield Street east of Conrad Road for a car vs train accident.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers performed medical assistance, including the administration of Narcan. Witnesses stated that the cross arms were down, and lights were working, when a white Chevrolet Cruz decided to go around the arms and was struck by a southbound CN train. The driver, Justin Webb, 33, of South Bend, was trapped inside the vehicle.

The Edwardsburg Fire Department extricated Webb from his vehicle, and he was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Webb was not wearing his seatbelt, and airbags were deployed. Police officers reported that it is believed that alcohol and drugs were a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County Central Dispatch.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

South Bend man injured in Edwardsburg car vs train accident

Buchanan

School, community partner to bring bikes to Buchanan students

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg church collecting donations for southwest Michigan veterans

News

Niles native calls for photography submissions

News

Video shows altercation at flag football game in Niles

Breaking News

Fire contained at former Niles Inn

Brandywine Education

Former Brandywine teacher charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes, use of a computer to commit a felony

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

4-H announces alumni, supporters walking challenge

Education

Ballard Elementary, Niles High School to remain remote through end of the week

Business

Niles real estate agent named Realtor of the Year

News

Evergreen Road special assessment district created

Cass County

Cass County millages on the ballot for May 4

Dowagiac

Dowagiac announces March students of the month

Buchanan

Local provisioning centers celebrate cannabis holiday with sales, overcome software snags

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 799,140 cases, 16,986 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to install classroom phones in elementary schools, high school

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association sets annual meeting

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education honors Class of 2021 Top 10

Buchanan

Buchanan HCU member center lands new leadership

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan invites community to honor leaders during National Volunteer Week

Buchanan

Buchanan provisioning center raises money to fight cannabis injustices

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 finds home invasion, larceny suspect

Berrien County

UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing Niles man