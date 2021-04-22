April 22, 2021

Joseph L. Davis, of Laurel, Montana

By Submitted

Published 8:34 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

Oct.17, 1941 — April 9, 2021

Joseph L. Davis, of Laurel, Montana, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at the age of 79.

Joe was born to Keith and Martha Davis in Jay County Portland, Indiana on Oct. 17, 1941, where he acquired a love of the outdoors, farm life, and animals. He was a life-long learner, avid reader, wood worker, and builder. He grew up and went to high school in Niles, where he developed a talent and deep appreciation for music, graduating from Niles High School in 1959. He played the coronet in high school and for the Michigan State Marching band where he attended college studying music and animal husbandry. He was awarded scholarships to attend Interlochen Center for the Arts as a horn player.

After college he married Madelon Bennett Aug. 8, 1964, in Niles, and began work for Michigan Bell in 1967. He worked for telephone companies for 30 years doing everything from climbing poles to installing the first fiber optic network in South Central Montana. He always wanted to live in the West and moved his family to Wyoming and Montana in the early ‘70s. Working full-time for the phone company, he found time to help many friends build and remodel their homes and cabins on a variety of construction projects. Joe served with the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department for over 10 years. He designed and built the first electronic shot box for them and helped to produce the annual Fourth of July fireworks show for many years.

Joe loved his dogs and horses – and they loved him. He was known for a quick-witted sense of humor. In retirement, Joe spent time woodworking in his shop, playing the guitar, and spending time with his family and dogs.

 

