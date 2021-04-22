Jeffry Scott Leland, of Cassopolis

Aug. 9, 1967 — April 21, 2021

Jeffry Scott Leland, 53, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

His life began Aug. 9, 1967, in Plymouth, Indiana, the youngest of three children of Lloyd and Naomi Leland. He married Hope Marie McIntyre Aug. 9, 1997, in St. Joseph, Michigan. She survives.

Jeff loved his family and was considered “Mr. Fix-it.” He loved race cars and all things fast except roller coasters – because he wasn’t driving. Jeff loved to be outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Jeffry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Hope Leland, of Cassopolis; five children, Megan (Claton I) Bussey, of Vandalia, Justin Leland, of Niles, Joseph Moses, of Edwardsburg, Isaiah Moses, of Cassopolis, Cierra (Chris) Davison of Dowagiac; nine grandchildren, Melody Bussey, Claton Bussey II, Carter Bussey, Rarity Davison, Christopher Davison II, Ashaiah Moses, Darrion Moses, Eli Moses, Levi Moses; one sister, Casi Cutler, of Warsaw, Indiana; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Lloyd Leland.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.