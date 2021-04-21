James Brady, 77, of Niles

March 18, 1944 — April 14, 2021

James “Jim” Robert Brady, 77, of Niles, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Jim was born on March 18, 1944, to the late Robert and Mildred (Prather) Brady. After graduating from high school, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Judith A. Bata, and together they had three children, Tanya, Jason, and Lisa. Jim loved spending time with his family and enjoyed coaching all of his children during school. He was a baseball, basketball, and softball coach for the boys and girls teams. Jim also enjoyed going to the horse track and betting on his favorite horses.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brady, and his mother, Mildred Taylor.

Jim is survived by his children, Tanya (Sean) McNelis, of Niles, Jason (Jennifer) Brady, of West Minster, California, and Lisa Fisk, of Niles; grandchildren, Jaxx (Larissa) Tripp, Janell Tripp, Leah Tripp, Joshua McNelis, Amanda Cruz, Justin Cruz, Mason Brady, Gavin Rasler, Bella Rasler, Zaine Fisk, and Lanie Fisk; great-grandchildren, Jayse, Paislee, Tayte, and Kohlson; and many extended family members and close friends.

Jim’s family will be hosting a memorial gathering at a later date.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.