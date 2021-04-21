April 21, 2021

A screen grab from a Facebook Live video shows a man who identified himself as "Frank Smith," but was later identified as Brandywine teacher Patrick Stier. Stier allegedly visited a hotel in South Bend with the intent to meet a 14-year-old girl. (Screenshot)

Former Brandywine teacher charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes, use of a computer to commit a felony

By Staff Report

Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

NILES – A former Brandywine teacher has been charged with multiple crimes, Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Pierangeli said Wednesday.

Patrick Stier, 44, of Niles, has been charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a felony.

The charges are punishable with four or more years in prison, but less than 10 years in prison, for actions that took place on April 2.

The charges relate to allegations of Stier contacting what he believed to be a 14-year-old female through the Kik phone application and text messaging. The allegations further indicate the content of the communications was sexual in nature.

According to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, the charge of accosting a minor for immoral purposes is a four-year felony, and the use of a computer to commit a felony charge is a seven-year felony.

No court dates have been scheduled at this time, according to Pierangeli’s office. The prosecuting attorney’s office stated the charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Stier resigned from his position at Brandywine Community Schools Monday.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Breaking News

Fire contained at former Niles Inn

Brandywine Education

Former Brandywine teacher charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes, use of a computer to commit a felony

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

4-H announces alumni, supporters walking challenge

Education

Ballard Elementary, Niles High School to remain remote through end of the week

Business

Niles real estate agent named Realtor of the Year

News

Evergreen Road special assessment district created

Cass County

Cass County millages on the ballot for May 4

Dowagiac

Dowagiac announces March students of the month

Buchanan

Local provisioning centers celebrate cannabis holiday with sales, overcome software snags

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 799,140 cases, 16,986 deaths

Dowagiac

DUS to install classroom phones in elementary schools, high school

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association sets annual meeting

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education honors Class of 2021 Top 10

Buchanan

Buchanan HCU member center lands new leadership

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan invites community to honor leaders during National Volunteer Week

Buchanan

Buchanan provisioning center raises money to fight cannabis injustices

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 finds home invasion, larceny suspect

Berrien County

UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing Niles man

Brandywine Education

Teacher resigns after allegedly soliciting 14-year-old

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 793,881 cases, 16,901 deaths

Business

Cassopolis to welcome first marijuana dispensary

Berrien County

Merritt Elementary hosting pet supply drive for area shelters

Dowagiac

SMC psychology panel provides pandemic perspective