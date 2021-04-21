April 21, 2021

Dustin John Clubb, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

July 21, 1980 — April 6, 2021

Dustin John Clubb, 40, of Niles, son, father, brother, avid reader, animal lover, and joker died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

He was born on July 26, 1980, in Niles to Gilbert E. and Margaret C. (Demos) Clubb, and was graduated from Niles High School. He has lived in Niles all of his life, and was employed for many years in the Niles office of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Dustin enjoyed reading a wide variety of topics including history and poetry, and had a special interest in science fiction for which he had also collected some replica items. He loved animals and always had pets including his current bluenose pit bull terrier, Chevelle.

He was well-known for his sense of humor. He was quick with a joke on almost any subject, but could also improvise an extended amusing story, always leaving his listeners wishing for more.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Clubb who — like Dustin — died far too young in 1991.

Surviving family includes his daughter, Lakenzie Brister, of LaGrange, Indiana; his mother, Margaret (& Tom) Woodley, of Niles; his sister, Amber Traeger, of Niles and step-brother, Sgt. Paul Piszaker, U.S. Army, of Alabama; nephews and niece Stephen Traeger, Lena Williams, and Paul Piszker, Jr.; and a circle of close friends.

The family of Dustin Clubb will gather privately to share memories and celebrate his life. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home in Niles. Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.

While Dustin clearly enjoyed the solitude of reading, the beauty of poetry, and the creative imagination of sci-fi, those all were secondary to his pleasure in the real world of greeting customers at the counter of Enterprise, entertaining friends with impromptu stand-up performances, enjoying a meal with his family, or curling-up at home with a pet companion.

