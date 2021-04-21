COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two COVID-19 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 12,847 COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths, up from 240 deaths reported Tuesday.
Cass County reported 4,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,039 cases and 95 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 804,724 COVID-19 cases and 17,031 related deaths.
