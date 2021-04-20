April 20, 2021

United Way of Southwest Michigan invites community to honor leaders during National Volunteer Week

By Submitted

Published 10:55 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — This week, one regional organization is honoring its volunteers.

Established in 1974, National Volunteer Week is an annual celebration across the country to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to address social challenges. Each year, United Way of Southwest Michigan acknowledges the volunteer leaders who are making a difference in the community by giving their time and talents. This year, National Volunteer Week runs from April 19-23.

“This past year, in the face of great need and also great limitations, so many volunteers stepped up to help in whatever way they could during the pandemic,” said Debbie Ramirez, director of volunteer engagement at United Way of Southwest Michigan. “Volunteer leaders inspire all of us to serve and deserve our heartfelt thanks for continuing to lift Southwest Michigan up, no matter what issues we face.”

United Way of Southwest Michigan is seeking nominations of volunteers for recognition at the organization’s annual Volunteer Recognition Event, to be hosted on Oct. 7. The deadline for nominations to be submitted to United Way is June 30.

To submit nominations or to apply, visit uwsm.org/nominate-a-volunteer.

The highlight of the event is the presentation of the lifetime achievement award, the Margaret B. Upton Volunteer Leadership Award. This honor is given to one volunteer in Berrien County who has a long-standing history of volunteerism of more than 10 years, a diversity of volunteer experience with multiple organizations or significant contribution to a single organization, and teamwork and leadership experience through various levels including physical, clerical, and/or service at the board level.

The winner will receive $3,500 to donate to the nonprofit organization of his or her choice. Two runners-up will also be chosen to receive $750 to donate as well.

In addition to the Margaret B. Upton Volunteer Leadership Award, United Way will present the Volunteer United Service Impact Award and Volunteer United Business Partner Impact Award to an individual volunteer and corporation, company, or business from Berrien, Cass, or Van Buren County who has made tremendous contributions to a nonprofit organization that supports work in UWSM’s impact areas: education, health, income, and/or basic needs. Both winners will have the opportunity to direct $1,000 to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

For any additional information, contact Debbie Ramirez at debbie.ramirez@uwsm.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan invites community to honor leaders during National Volunteer Week

Buchanan

Buchanan provisioning center raises money to fight cannabis injustices

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 finds home invasion, larceny suspect

Berrien County

UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing Niles man

Brandywine Education

Teacher resigns after allegedly soliciting 14-year-old

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 793,881 cases, 16,901 deaths

Business

Cassopolis to welcome first marijuana dispensary

Berrien County

Merritt Elementary hosting pet supply drive for area shelters

Dowagiac

SMC psychology panel provides pandemic perspective

Berrien County

South Bend man sentenced for meth possession in Niles Township

Berrien County

GateWay Services to become Center for Growth and Independence

Buchanan

Cannavista Wellness, Common Citizen launch 420 charitable fundraiser

News

Niles Police Log: April 8-15

Dowagiac

Retired Dowagiac resident returns to teaching at 80

Cass County

Report finds problem-solving courts help lower recidivism, unemployment rates

Business

Yarn on Front owner shares how she adapted, overcame pandemic squeeze

Dowagiac

DUS graduate raising money for independent film project

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club excited to bring ‘welcome’ sign to community

Berrien County

MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library awarded American Library Association grant

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees prepares for Higher Learning Commission reaffirmation visit

Cass County

Cass County votes to engage Kalamazoo studio for Cass County Historic Courthouse services

Berrien County

Buchanan graduate now Berrien County prosecuting attorney

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs Office welcomes new leadership